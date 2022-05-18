RumbleOn to Participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference

RumbleOn, Inc. RMBL (the "Company" or "RumbleOn"), the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in New York City. Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn's Chief Executive Officer, and Narinder Sahai, RumbleOn's Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 investor meetings at the conference.
- Who: RumbleOn's CEO, Marshall Chesrown, and CFO, Narinder Sahai
- What: Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference
- When: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Where: The InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York, New York
About RumbleOn
RumbleOn, Inc. is the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
The Company's presentation at the conference may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date such statements are made and speak only as of such date. Further, readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006257/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.