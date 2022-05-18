BeautyHealth's HydraFacial Announces Second Annual GLOWvolution Tour

Glow-on-the-go! HydraFacial's spa-on-wheels hits the road again this summer in a five-city tour

The Beauty Health Company SKIN, the breakthrough category creator at the intersection of traditional beauty and aesthetics, today announced its second annual GlOWvolution tour, kicking off in Fort Worth, Tex. May 20th. The buzz-worthy GLOWvolution bus will roll into five cities across America, offering complimentary HydraFacial experiences to consumers at every stop.

This year's tricked-out spa-on-wheels will offer 11 treatment chairs using Syndeo, our next generation digitally connected HydraFacial delivery system. Additionally, there is a full outdoor footprint with two more treatment chairs, a lounge, gamified swag opportunities, and Instagrammable photo-op moments to show off that post-treatment glow using the hashtag #GLOWvolution.

"We are thrilled to bring back GLOWvolution for the second year," says Andrew Stanleick, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Beauty Health Company. "We know that our existing community will be excited to see our spa-on-wheels travel to their cities, and we can't wait to introduce new consumers to the HydraFacial treatment. We are confident that once they experience the results, they will be lifelong fans."

The HydraFacial GLOWvolution tour will kick off May 20th - 21st in Fort Worth at The Shops at Clearfolk from 10 am to 6 pm and will be on the road for two months with stops at:

Charlotte, NC - June 3-4.

Nashville, TN – June 10-11

Denver, CO – June 24 – 25

Seattle, WA – July 8-9

Follow the GLOWvolution tour on Instagram @hydrafacial, and sign up for a complimentary HydraFacial in your town at www.hydrafacial.com/glowvolution.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer's relationship with their skin, their bodies, and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of a/estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skincare solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of 21,719 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.beautyhealth.com.

