Invert Announces Strong Additions to Consumer Platform Team

Continuing to Build on Existing Leadership, Invert Adds Expertise to its Development Team as it Seeks to Drive Consumer Engagement to Fight Climate Change

Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company"), a specialized carbon emissions reduction and offsetting company focused on making carbon credits accessible to individuals, is proud to announce six new members of its Product and Software Development team. Joining the Company and working under the leadership of Ru Wadasinghe, Head of Product and Software Development, are Derik Lawlis, Shane Guay, Steve Davis, Krista Swanson, Matt De Wolfe, and Dan Meeking. Invert's accomplished team will be tasked with developing and advancing the Company's consumer-facing platform that enables individuals to invert their carbon-generating habits while also supporting carbon credit generating projects that will make a tangible difference in the global fight against climate change.

"We're thrilled to welcome these talented professionals to the Invert team as we continue to advance the Invert app," said Rade Kovacevic, Co-CEO, Invert Inc. "Having built many highly successful apps before, Invert will benefit tremendously from the critical set of skills and expertise they bring to their new roles. Our newest members join our talented Invert App team in place to help to drive our mission to increase consumer engagement in our common fight against climate change."

Team highlights include:

Derik Lawlis joins Invert as a Product Manager. He is an Ecology graduate with almost a decade of consumer-facing product management experience. Derik previously served as Founder, CEO, and Chief of Operations for other accomplished start-ups where he deployed complex multi-platform software projects. He has also successfully founded, developed, launched, and sold a mobile wellness application.

Shane Guay is an accomplished leader in software development, focusing on enterprise solutions and mobile applications. He has delivered over 50 mobile apps to the Apple and Android app stores, including CFL Football Frenzy, NFL Play 60, Hasbro Monopoly Here & Now, Disney Junior Magic Phone, and streaming apps for TBS/Cartoon Network and Disney Anywhere. Joining Invert as Senior Systems Architect, Shane has over 20 years of experience encompassing all phases of development, including managing, designing, developing, coordinating, and tracking various IT projects of all sizes.

Steve Davis has created products in various areas, including mobile apps, websites, encryption, and embedded systems. His work has been awarded over ten patents in multiple technologies. Steve has over 35 years of software development experience and joins the Company leading Invert's Software Research and Development team.

Krista Swanson joins Invert as Senior Director of Project Delivery. She is an accomplished IT professional with over 20 years of experience identifying and implementing business needs and technology solutions for various Fortune 500 companies across North America and Europe. This experience has provided her with a unique view of the impacts of technology across several industries. Krista is an avid volunteer and is passionate about giving back to her community and assisting non-profits with their technology platforms.

Matt De Wolfe is an experienced software developer focusing on mobile and enterprise applications in both Apple and Android systems. With over a decade of experience, Matt has managed projects through all design stages, including leading the development of 10 HTML games, and was the primary decision-maker on core technologies and limitations. Matt joins Invert as a Senior Software Developer.

Dan Meeking joins Invert as Product Management Advisor after a long career at Shopify. He has over 20 years of experience in building and operating multidisciplinary teams focusing on designing and building engaging new technology.

Invert's unique software application, currently undergoing beta testing, will allow individuals to take control of their own climate footprint to invest in a cleaner future.

Governments worldwide are taking too long to drive action as they debate policies and procedures on how to achieve climate goals and net-zero emissions. This is where Invert is stepping in - Invert's application provides individuals with the ability to support carbon reduction projects and reduce their carbon footprint directly from their mobile phones. By providing tools, content, and insights, users can choose which carbon-reducing projects to fund and, in return, earn carbon credits to offset their carbon footprint. The goal is to empower Invert app users to drive change by being part of a like-minded community, sharing ideas and resources on building greener habits while making progress towards a carbon-neutral lifestyle.

About Invert

Invert operates at the core of the carbon reduction ecosystem, from financing the removal of carbon from our atmosphere via high-quality carbon offset projects to empowering businesses and individuals on their emissions reduction journeys.

Invert invests in carbon credit projects that produce high-quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits to help save our world. By selling these credits to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Working directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce the carbon footprint of their operations and reduce the Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions that they generate.

Invert is also creating a place where individuals can learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their impact on the world and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is for every individual to be carbon neutral, and Invert will help get people there in an engaging manner with rich content and community.

Please visit our website for more information: https://join.invert.world/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the intentions of the Corporation to complete the Offering, the planned use of the proceeds of the Offering and future development and financial prospects of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Invert to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credit; expectations regarding carbon market trends, overall carbon market growth rates and prices for carbon credits; inability to raise the money necessary to execute its business plan and strategies; the Corporation's business plans and strategies, including acquiring carbon credits, streams and interests in carbon credit projects or entities involved in carbon credits or related businesses; the political, social and economic conditions in each jurisdiction in which the Corporation holds an investment; terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals. Although Invert has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Invert disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005434/en/