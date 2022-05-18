Exscientia to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 25, 2022

Company to host conference call and webcast on May 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. ET
Exscientia EXAI, an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 after U.S. market close. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 26, 2022, to provide an overview of the company's precision medicine platform.
A webcast of the live call can be accessed by visiting the "Investors and Media" section of the Company's website at investors.exscientia.ai. Alternatively, the live conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 330 3292 (U.S.), +44 203 433 3846 (U.K.), +1 (646) 960 0857 (International) and entering the conference ID: 8333895. A replay will be available for 90 days under "Events and Presentations" in the "Investors and Media" section of the Exscientia website.
About Exscientia
Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 30 projects underway. By designing better drugs, faster, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.
Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).
Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.
