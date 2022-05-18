Mister Teams up With Global Water Education Leader

New partnership to advance water education, stewardship solutions

Mister Car Wash, Inc. ((the ", Company", or ", Mister", , NYSE:MCW) announced a partnership with the Project WET Foundation, a global non-profit water education organization. Together, the pair aims to advance and amplify water education, resources, and action steps for the global water-consuming community.

"We take water conservation seriously," said John Lai, CEO of Mister Car Wash. "We're committed to responsible stewardship of this natural resource and are continually enterprising ways to reduce and recycle fresh water. As we engage in this conversation our hope is to bring awareness to the need for everyone to play a part in water use and disposal."

A new online platform will launch next week where readers can explore water resources in their area and begin to understand the unique threats and challenges their region is facing. Later this year, Mister will share a look behind the water systems used by the company and provide water stewardship resources and actions.

"We are proud to partner with Mister in this water education initiative," said Morgan Close, Vice President of Projects and Programs at Project WET. "By mobilizing the Mister community and beyond, we can reach and empower our communities to conserve and protect the water sources where they live. This is how real change happens, by companies and individuals stepping up to commit to do things right."

As Mister prioritizes responsible water use, it is looking beyond the four walls of the car wash to invest in the greater communities in which it operates.

"Our people live and work in these communities too, and we rely on the same water infrastructure used by our business," said Lauren Evans, Marketing Specialist for Community Relations at Mister. "Our hope is that education will be the first step to engaging our customers in lifelong responsible water practices."

Project WET has worked with international corporations such as Walmart, Levi Strauss & Co., Ecolab and Nestlé Waters to educate communities about the importance of water stewardship. To read more about Project WET, visit their website projectwet.org.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness, and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more, visit mistercarwash.com.

About Project WET

Project WET's (Water Education Today) mission is to advance water education to understand global challenges and inspire local solutions. They achieve this goal by publishing water resource education materials, providing educator training workshops, implementing customized projects, and building a worldwide network of water educators.

