Trammell Crow Residential Opens Tampa Office to Expand National Platform

Trammell Crow Residential (TCR), the multifamily development company of Dallas-based Crow Holdings, announced today the opening of an office location in Tampa, Florida, further expanding the company's national presence and establishing proximity to additional southeast markets. Steven Epps, Vice President in the TCR Atlanta office, has transitioned out of that role to open the Tampa location, where he will focus on sourcing and executing new ground-up development opportunities for premier multifamily communities in Central Florida.
The Tampa location is the company's 17th office location in the U.S. and second development office in Florida.
"Our activity in the Southeast region of the country has continued to accelerate in recent years, supported by the secular trends of domestic migration and undersupply of housing options," said Jim Berardinelli, Managing Director of TCR Florida. "We believe our proximity to our properties is a competitive advantage, not only to see projects through every phase of development – from permitting to construction to delivery – but also to identify future opportunities."
"Over the past several years, I've become extremely familiar with the Central Florida market," Epps said. "I look forward to helping TCR strengthen our foothold in the area even further, working with our partners, and contributing to the development of high-quality communities for residents."
Last year, TCR developed five communities in Central and South Florida, totaling 1,444 apartments, and the company has identified a pipeline of 11 other communities in Central and South Florida that would bring 3,747 more apartments to market. Four communities, totaling 1,152 apartments, are currently under construction and recently breaking ground on Alexan Grove in Tampa, a 300-unit garden development within The Grove, a 472,000-square-foot retail center.
ABOUT TRAMMELL CROW RESIDENTIAL
Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) is a leading multifamily real estate developer with a local presence in 17 key U.S. markets. Over 40 years, TCR has built more than 265,000 premier multifamily residences, delivering amenity-rich communities in economically thriving locations nationwide. TCR is part of the development platform of Crow Holdings, a privately owned real estate investment and development firm with more than 70 years of history, $24 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.
