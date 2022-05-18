SugarCRM Announces SugarConnected 2022 Customer Conference Series Lineup

Sugar Executive Leadership and Sugar Customers Worldwide to Share Best Practices and Breakthrough Strategies to Fuel Growth

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced the lineup for its annual global customer conference series, SugarConnected 2022.

The virtual event series will be held on the following dates:

SugarConnected EMEA on Monday, May 23

SugarConnected APAC on Thursday, May 26

SugarConnected Americas on Thursday, June 2

Sugar customers can visit: www.sugarcrm.com/sugarconnected/ to register for the SugarConnected 2022 virtual event series.

This year's conference will focus on strategies to fuel growth -- letting the platform do the work for next-level business performance and finding new ways to succeed through customer experience innovation.

"Businesses continue to be challenged by successive waves of disruption driven by the global pandemic," said Craig Charlton, CEO, SugarCRM. "Amid all this disruption, companies understand customer experience is a critical business differentiator. If there was ever a time to leverage technology to your advantage to remove the roadblocks to growing your business, drive efficiency, and better serve your customers, it's now."

SugarConnected attendees will hear from Sugar customers who continue to push the boundaries of the Sugar Platform for breakthrough customer experience and business growth. Additionally, peer-to-peer sessions will be led by customers including: American Marketing & Publishing (AMP), Casabaca Toyota (Latin America), Corvus Janitorial, Funds2Orgs/Elsey Enterprises, Hermann Hartje (EMEA), and Stockwell (Asia Pacific).

Attendees will hear exciting new business and product announcements and learn what's on the horizon from Sugar leadership in the following sessions:

A Strategy for Business Growth

SugarCRM Chief Executive Officer Craig Charlton will share how Sugar is putting the platform to work to remove the busy work, roadblocks, and blind spots, making the hard things easier for sales, marketing and service professionals.

A Product Vision to Fuel Growth

SugarCRM Chief Technology Officer Rich Green and Chief Product Officer Zac Sprackett will uncover what's coming in Sugar solutions to help customers stay ahead of salient trends and promote business growth.

Delivering High-Definition Customer Experiences

SugarCRM Chief Customer Officer Chris Pennington will share what SugarCRM is doing to help Sugar customers create customers for life, as well as provide best practices to grow as a business using Sugar products and solutions.

