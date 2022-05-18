Defined.ai's CEO, Dr. Daniela Braga, to Attend the World Economic Forum's Annual Davos Meeting

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will work under the theme of History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies

Defined.ai (formerly DefinedCrowd), the leading provider of data, models and tools for Artificial Intelligence, announced today that the company's Founder and CEO, Dr. Daniela Braga was invited to attend this year's annual Davos meeting of the World Economic Forum this May 22nd through 26th.

The annual meeting will offer the opportunity for thought leaders across the public and private sector to discuss the most important issues in global and economic affairs in-person, which has been impossible on this scale since the onset of the pandemic. With invitees including global leaders from business, media and civil society, the meeting will have over 400 sessions for participants to share their thoughts and expertise to outline key plans across industries for the upcoming year.

Previously, Defined.ai was named a World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer for the company's work in developing AI infrastructure that creates high-quality training data to build bias-free AI models that empower businesses to reach their goals. Ethical AI, built on a foundation of trustworthy and unbiased data, is one of key differentiating pillars for the company and its founder, Dr. Daniela Braga.

"It's an honor to be invited by the World Economic Forum to attend this year's meeting in Davos. It's great validation of the work Defined.ai is doing to remove bias in AI, and presents an amazing opportunity to address gender inequality in STEM industries and the entrepreneurial world," said Dr. Daniela Braga, Founder and CEO of Defined.ai. "At this year's conference, I'm looking forward to connecting with the brightest leaders around the world and building relationships that will help impact greater mutual change across the private and public sectors."

For more information, please visit https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2022.

About Defined.ai

Defined.ai is on a mission to enable the creators of the future.

At Defined.ai, we believe AI should be created as we raise our children, with the responsibility to make it the best version possible, to be fair, kind, inclusive and to strive for a better world.

That's why we provide high-quality AI training data, tools, and models to the creators of the future. We offer data scientists the solutions to get it just right, from datasets to bootstrap their models which keep their projects moving, to the final tuning in domains and perfection in accents and phonetics. We host the leading AI marketplace, where data scientists can buy and sell off-the-shelf datasets, tools and models, and we provide customizable workflows that can be used to generate datasets tuned to their needs. And, because the future of AI is complicated, Defined.ai can also offer professional services to help deliver success in complex machine learning projects.

Defined.ai has offices in Seattle, USA, Lisbon and Porto, Portugal, and Tokyo, Japan, and has raised more than 60 million dollars in investment.

About the Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agenda. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

