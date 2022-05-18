BigBear.ai Announces Date of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

BigBear.ai BBAI, a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, will conduct its first Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") by virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2022 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Company's proxy statement has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the Company's investor relations website.

2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

June 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Virtual Meeting via Internet: https://www.cstproxy.com/bigbearai/2022

Matters to be voted on include:

(1) the election of four directors to serve as Class I directors until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders;

(2) the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm; and

(3) any other business as may properly come before the meeting.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai's customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai's solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Utah and California. For more information, visit: https://bigbear.ai and follow us on Twitter: @BigBearai.

Additional Information

This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposals described above (the "proposals"). In connection with the proposals, the Company has filed, and intends to file, relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statements with the SEC, the Company will mail the definitive proxy statements and proxy cards to each stockholder entitled to vote at the stockholder meetings relating to such matters. Stockholders of the Company are urged to read these materials (including any amendments or supplements thereto), and any other relevant documents that the company will file with the SEC when they become available, because these materials will contain important information about the Company and the proposals. The preliminary proxy statement, the definitive proxy statements and other relevant materials (when they become available), and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov), at the Company's website (https://bigbear.ai), or by writing to BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc., 6811 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Suite 200, Columbia, Maryland 21046, Attn: General Counsel and Secretary.

The Company and its directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders with respect to the proposals. Information about the Company's directors and officers, as well as the identity of other potential participants, and their respective direct or indirect interests in such matters, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the preliminary proxy statement and will be set forth in the definitive proxy statements and other materials to be filed with SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006152/en/