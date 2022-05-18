GSA Grants Proscia Multiple Award Schedule

Contract streamlines access to leading digital pathology platform for government entities
Proscia®, a leader in digital and computational pathology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a U.S. General Service Administration's (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). This five-year contract provides government agencies with streamlined access to the company's Concentriq® platform, helping them to accelerate adoption of digital pathology. Concentriq is available under contract #47QTCA22D0089.
Under the MAS Program, GSA simplifies the buying process for government entities, including federal, state, and local agencies, by issuing long-term contracts at pre-negotiated pricing. The Program also connects these entities with experienced, trusted vendors, as it carefully evaluates providers before awarding contracts.
"Proscia is excited to help government organizations more rapidly adopt digital pathology through GSA," said David West, CEO. "We have demonstrated traction in helping the Joint Pathology Center undergo a complete transformation of its pathology practice and look forward to continuing to drive this initiative while growing relationships with other federal entities."
The Joint Pathology Center (JPC), the premier pathology reference center for the U.S. government, announced in October 2020 that it selected Proscia's Concentriq platform for a complete transformation of its pathology practice. At the center of this initiative, JPC is digitizing the world's largest human tissue archive on Proscia's Concentriq for Research, unleashing a new wave of biomedical research. JPC also chose the company's Concentriq Dx solution* to digitize its routine pathology consultations in an effort to provide patients with accurate, timely diagnoses.
Proscia's Concentriq, the technology underpinning its Concentriq for Research and Concentriq Dx solutions, is a singular, secure image and data management platform. It combines comprehensive functionality for viewing, managing, and analyzing images with powerful AI applications, seamlessly incorporating solutions from Proscia, Proscia's customers, and other third parties into routine practice.
*Concentriq Dx is CE-marked for in-vitro diagnostic use in Europe and available for primary diagnosis in the U.S. during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
About Proscia
Proscia is a software company that is accelerating pathology's digital transformation to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq digital pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate discovery, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision care. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia's software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.
