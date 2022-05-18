Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in the DANCE Trial, a Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating APT Phage Bank in Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. ("APT"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to providing therapies to treat infectious diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its DFO Adaptive Novel Care Evaluation (DANCE™) trial, a Phase 1/2 clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of APT's precision bacteriophage ("phage") therapy in patients with Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis (DFO).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005275/en/
Vial of phage from APT's phage bank for evaluation in treatment of bacterial infections. (Photo: Business Wire)
Traditional antibiotic approaches lose effectiveness over time due to bacteria's inherent ability to evolve resistance. APT's approach uniquely leverages an ever-growing library of systematically discovered, selected, catalogued, and curated phages, which collectively provide broad coverage against many of the world's highest priority antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Phages from the APT phage bank are precision-matched to the patient's infections through a proprietary phage susceptibility test (PST) that APT has teamed with Mayo Clinic Laboratories to commercialize on a global scale.
There are more than 1.5 million patients diagnosed with diabetes worldwide each year. DFO results from soft tissue infections in diabetic patients where the infection spreads into the bone and is the cause of approximately 85% of lower extremity amputations in diabetic patients. The American Diabetes Association estimates that 20% of patients with diabetic foot infections, of which more than 60% have severe infections, have underlying osteomyelitis that left unresolved, places patients at significantly higher risk of amputation.
"DFO can be debilitating for patients and standard of care antibiotics are often not effective. With the initiation of APT's DANCE clinical trial, we look forward to advancing this novel investigational treatment. We believe there is a significant role that adaptive phage therapy can play in addressing these difficult infections. Our goal is to demonstrate safety and efficacy in carefully controlled studies to address this unmet need and make phage therapy broadly available for this patient population," said Greg Merril, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adaptive Phage Therapeutics. "We anticipate presenting initial clinical data for DFO in 2023."
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc.
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) is a clinical-stage company advancing therapies to treat multi-drug resistant infections. APT has ongoing clinical trials to address substantial unmet patient needs in Prosthetic Joint Infection (PJI) and Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis (DFO). APT also selectively provides investigational phage therapy, under FDA emergency Investigational New Drug allowance, to treat critically ill patients in which standard-of-care antibiotics have failed.
APT's technology was originally developed at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by APT co-founder Carl R. Merril, MD CAPT USPHS (ret), and further advanced within a biodefense program of U.S. Department of Defense. APT acquired world-wide exclusive commercial rights in 2017.
For more information, visit http://www.aphage.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005275/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.