Clari Unlocks Buyer-Seller Insights and Collaboration With Launch of Clari Align

Modern software-based approach helps sellers understand for the first time how to improve the buying process

Clari, the revenue leader, today announced the launch of Clari Align, marking the full integration of mutual action plan technology into the Clari Revenue Platform following the company's acquisition of DealPoint in September 2021. Align brings mutual action plans into the only purpose-built platform that runs the end-to-end revenue process for businesses, powering modern collaboration between buyers and sellers that makes products and services far easier to sell and purchase.

"At its core, Clari Align brings the buyer and seller together into a collaborative buying experience. It makes the buying experience better, simpler, and transparent," said Kurt Leafstrand, Senior Vice President of Product at Clari. "If you're a sales leader, manager, or rep who wants more control over your sales cycles, you need buyer-centric selling through mutual action plans. With Align, you will see improved win rates, shortened sales cycles, and more accurate forecasts—all while delivering a seamless experience for the customer to realize value faster."

Align creates a two-way street that ensures all stakeholders—the buying team, account executives, solution engineers, and revenue leadership—are working together at every step of the revenue process. Through a software-based approach to mutual action plans, Align documents agreed-upon milestones between buyers and sellers to de-risk the buying decision and accelerate success. Using Align, sellers know exactly how and why buyers purchase. Buyers benefit from confidence in sellers and processes, empowering them to make smart, swift decisions.

"At Cognite, we're laser focused on helping our customers achieve maximum business value as soon as possible. With Clari Align, our customers can directly engage to provide feedback and iterate on the exact steps that will result in their organizations accelerating their time to business value with Cognite Data Fusion," said Clari customer Robert Tri, Senior Vice President at Cognite.

From discovery to integration to customer success, Align is a game-changer for modern revenue collaboration. Align improves the buying experience, deal velocity, and win rates. It can also be used to facilitate better handoffs from pre-sales to post-sales, conduct more effective QBRs with customers, and improve renewal and expansion motions.

Key capabilities of Align include:

Mutual Action Plans (MAPs) - Template libraries, visualized timelines, buyer/ seller team management, and more. Mutual action plans equip your sellers to chart the safest path to mutual success directly with their buyers, and then both sides can hold each other accountable to deliver.

- Template libraries, visualized timelines, buyer/ seller team management, and more. Mutual action plans equip your sellers to chart the safest path to mutual success directly with their buyers, and then both sides can hold each other accountable to deliver. Digital Sales Rooms (DSRs) - File hosting, sharing, activity, and engagement. Digital sales rooms ensure everyone has convenient access to exactly what they need to conduct business collaboratively.

- File hosting, sharing, activity, and engagement. Digital sales rooms ensure everyone has convenient access to exactly what they need to conduct business collaboratively. Buyer/Seller Collaboration - Invites, sharing, commenting, updates, and reporting. Align empowers both sellers and buyers to progress deals forward.

- Invites, sharing, commenting, updates, and reporting. Align empowers both sellers and buyers to progress deals forward. Platform Integration - Two-way CRM sync, deal health indicators, and direct Clari integration. More functionality from the software sellers are already using instead of additional tools.

