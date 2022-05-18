Westrock Coffee to Showcase New Innovations in Beverage Solutions at the National Restaurant Association Show

Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC ("Westrock Coffee" or "the Company"), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial and hospitality industries, announced today the Company will exhibit its newest lineup of innovative beverage solutions at the National Restaurant Association Show, the premier restaurant industry conference held May 21-24 in Chicago, Ill.

Westrock Coffee supplies the world's most iconic brands with innovative coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients products. As the "brand behind the brands," Westrock Coffee currently provides over 20 million cups of coffee to the world daily and is leading innovation in emerging beverage categories including cold coffee and ready-to-drink. The Company is also the largest custom/private label coffee and tea provider to restaurants in the United States by volume, and the second largest coffee extract provider in ready-to-drink coffee.

"Westrock Coffee is proud to supply some of the most innovative and recognizable restaurant and hospitality brands in the world with high-quality coffee, tea, and extracts beverage solutions that not only taste great but, more importantly, are responsibly sourced," said Kyle Newkirk, executive vice president of global innovation & insights at Westrock Coffee. "At Westrock, we're focused on developing best-in-class innovations that help our customers grow sales and capture evolving consumer preferences, including the growing market for ready-to-drink and cold brew products. We look forward to introducing our newest lineup of product innovations at the show."

Featured beverage solutions that will be demonstrated at the conference include:

Flavored lemonade concentrates

Espresso drinks including Effortless Espresso

Chai tea concentrates

Ready-to-Drink cans including cold brew and flash brew items

To taste and learn more, attendees can visit Westrock Coffee's exhibitor booth #4836, located in the South Building.

Westrock Coffee is leading the industry in sustainable sourcing and digitally traceable supply chain technologies that provide transparency from the farmer through the finished product. Today, Westrock Coffee sources from more than 1.5 million smallholder farmers in 35 countries worldwide. Its hands-on approach to working with its farmer partners has led to improved social, economic, and environmental standards for people around the world while expanding its offerings to its customers.

The Company recently announced two significant milestones in its commitment to responsible sourcing and leadership within the global coffee and tea supply chain: the achievement of its commitment to responsibly source 100% of its tea products as well as the certification of its Little Rock, Arkansas-based quality lab by the Coffee Quality Institute (CQI). This certification makes the Little Rock lab one of only five professional-level certified Q Arabica Venues in the country, empowering Westrock Coffee to further support the industry in quality standards and calibrations among Q Graders worldwide.

About Westrock Coffee:

Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

