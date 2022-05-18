Addition marks new Commercial Partnering and Product Launch focus for the R&D Company

BioConsortia today announced the addition of Sarah Reiter to lead Business Development, as the company moves towards registration and product launch for multiple products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005442/en/

BioConsortia welcomes Sarah Reiter to lead business development, as the company moves towards registration and launch of multiple products. BioConsortia develops superior microbial products that protect plants, enhance fertility, and increase yields while improving the sustainability of our environment. BioConsortia's patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process and cutting edge genetics capabilities enable the company to predict, design, and unleash the natural power of microbes. BioConsortia's rich pipeline includes nitrogen fixation microbes to replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers; nutrient use efficiency and biostimulants to increase crop yields; bionematicides & biofungicides to protect crops from pests and diseases; and products for post-harvest pathogen control to safeguard food waste in the distribution chain, retail store and home. Sarah will spearhead efforts to expand commercial partnering opportunities for the company's portfolio of microbials for agriculture. (Photo: Business Wire)

A veteran strategist of sustainable agtech, Reiter brings a depth of experience in leading innovative ag input companies focused on feeding a hungry world while improving environmental outcomes. Sarah will spearhead efforts to expand commercial partnering opportunities for the company's portfolio of microbials for agriculture, including nitrogen fixation, crop disease and nematode control, improved growth and yield, and post-harvest decay control products.

Marcus Meadows-Smith, CEO of BioConsortia stated, "Sarah brings a wide spectrum of experience that will benefit the growth of our portfolio of products that aim to leapfrog existing solutions in terms of efficacy, ease of use and reliability. Sarah shares our passion to change the face of agriculture and the skills to have a major impact on the environmental profile of modern farming."

Reiter is experienced in building relationships and launching products in the biopesticides, seeds, traits, and consumer foods markets. She has held marketing leadership roles with Bayer Crop Science and AgraQuest, where she drove the Serenade biofungicide franchise to its market-leading position; with Arcadia BioSciences, where she introduced GoodWheat, a wheat-based food brand with improved fiber and protein content; and most recently, at Calyxt where she brokered partnerships with leading food and farming companies including ADM and Perdue Agribusiness.

Sarah Reiter declared, "BioConsortia does extremely innovative work – with a pipeline of products that has the potential to remake the sustainability profile of agricultural production. The company's patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) system, along with its microbial prediction and design capabilities, and cutting-edge gene editing techniques, have resulted in a product pipeline unmatched in the industry – with innovations touching all stages of crop production, from enhanced fertility and Nitrogen fixation to food security. I'm excited to be able to help drive the commercial strategy for this entire range of products."

BioConsortia develops microbes that are exceptional partners to plants, resulting in high performance products for substantially larger and healthier crops with optimized yields, with a significantly improved environmental profile. With recently announced partnerships and pipeline advances, the portfolio is primed for commercialization and rapid growth.

About BioConsortia

BioConsortia, Inc. develops superior microbial products that protect plants, enhance fertility, and increase yields while improving the sustainability of agriculture for our environment. Pioneering the use of directed selection within microbial communities, our patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process and cutting-edge genetics capabilities enable us to predict, design, and unleash the natural power of microbes. BioConsortia's microbial products deliver superior efficacy, higher consistency, and easier grower adoption.

Our rich pipeline includes nitrogen fixation microbes to replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers; nutrient use efficiency and biostimulants to increase crop yields; bionematicides and biofungicides to protect crops from pests and diseases; and products for post-harvest pathogen control to safeguard food from waste in the distribution chain, retail store and home. BioConsortia is producing breakthrough solutions for growers in major agricultural markets with multiple environmental benefits.

For further information, please contact info@bioconsortia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005442/en/