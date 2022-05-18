Wolfspeed To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF, the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the following investor conferences in May and June:
- Gregg Lowe, chief executive officer, and Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference at 11:20 am ET on May 23, 2022.
- Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will present at the Cowen Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference at 10:15 am ET on June 2, 2022.
- Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference at 2 pm ET on June 9, 2022.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of Wolfspeed's website. To access the webcasts, please visit https://investor.wolfspeed.com/events-and-presentations/.
About Wolfspeed, Inc.
Wolfspeed WOLF leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed's product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.
Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.
