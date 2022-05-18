Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Diodes Incorporated DIOD, today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences.
Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference | Lotte Palace Hotel, NYC
Date: Thursday, June 2
Fireside Chat: 9:05 a.m. ET
Webcast: A live audio webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.diodes.com/investor-relations
Baird Consumer, Technology & Services Conference | InterContinental Barclay Hotel, NYC
Date: Monday, June 6
Fireside Chat: 11:25 a.m. ET
Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated DIOD, a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers' needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.
The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries. DIODES is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.
