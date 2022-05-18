CIONIC Appoints Scientific Advisory Board Members with Decades of Diverse Academic and Practical Experience in Neurology, Mobility, Rehabilitation, Therapy, and Engineering

Prestigious Physicians and Scientists Charles Adler, Carrolee Barlow, Alberto Botter, Kara Flavin, and Richard Zorowitz to Advise MedTech Pioneer

CIONIC, a company committed to improving the lives of people with mobility differences by helping them move more independently through bionic clothing, has today named the following experts to its Scientific Advisory Board:

Charles H. Adler, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

Carrolee Barlow, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of ESCAPE Bio

Alberto Botter, Ph.D., Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Polytechnic University of Turin

Kara Flavin, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor, Orthopaedic Surgery Clinical Assistant Professor, Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University

Richard D. Zorowitz, M.D., Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine, Georgetown University Medical Center

CIONIC recently announced the Cionic Neural Sleeve™, the first bionic clothing for mobility impairment. The Cionic Neural Sleeve helps to improve walking, increase strength and range of motion, facilitate muscle re-education, and has already been cleared and validated by the FDA. The Cionic Neural Sleeve is the first product to combine movement analysis and augmentation into a wearable garment.

These esteemed physicians, scientists, and members of academia will provide essential feedback and identify additional opportunities for CIONIC's programs and technology. Through their vast experience and depth and breadth of practical knowledge, the Board will provide valuable insights into the needs and wants of the CIONIC customer population. The Board will also guide CIONIC's research efforts with regard to clinicians, both in terms of metrics as well as desired patient outcomes.

"We're thrilled to have a highly recognized and experienced group comprise CIONIC's Scientific Advisory Board," said Jeremiah Robison, Founder and CEO of CIONIC. "CIONIC is addressing a multitude of conditions with our breakthrough technology, and it was important for us to form a diverse panel to best address the varied needs of the millions of people who live with mobility challenges. Our Board will continue to help move CIONIC's vision forward, not only as a provider of effective bionic clothing for people with mobility challenges, but as a trailblazing medical company at the forefront of how technology and data can be used to help people live more freely and independently."

The CIONIC Scientific Advisory Board will play a critical role in delivering effective new therapies to market. They bring deep expertise in clinical pathologies and patient care that will serve to guide the company's product and research roadmap and help ensure that CIONIC's products are as impactful as possible.

"I'm honored to join CIONIC's Scientific Advisory Board. Jeremiah and his team have created something exciting and possibly revolutionary," said Dr. Charles Adler of the Mayo Clinic. "I'm looking forward to lending my expertise to help CIONIC further develop and refine their technology and product offerings to benefit as many people as possible."

"My experience at Stanford with technology development to assist patients recovering from stroke has taught me that innovative, next-generation technologies have a lot to offer to patients eager to recover function after a debilitating diagnosis or accident," according to Dr. Kara Flavin. "I find the CIONIC vision very compelling, and am eager to help the company offer the most effective solution."

Each member of the CIONIC Scientific Advisory Board is an expert in their field and brings unique disciplines that will help CIONIC adapt its technology to ensure the Neural Sleeve is as beneficial and effective as possible.

Charles Adler, M.D., Ph.D., is a world-renowned expert on Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders with the Mayo Clinic. His research is focused on identifying the causes and improving the treatment of Parkinson's disease, dementia, essential tremor, dystonia and other movement disorders. This research includes his role as co-leader of the Arizona Study of Aging and Neurodegenerative Disorders.

Carrolee Barlow, M.D., Ph.D., is Chief Medical Officer of ESCAPE Bio, a clinical-stage biotech company developing precision medicine therapies for genetic forms of neurodegenerative disease. Prior to ESCAPE Bio, Dr. Barlow served as CEO of the Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center, an independent clinical care and research center for Parkinson's and related disorders. Dr. Barlow was also acting Chief Medical Officer at Amicus Therapeutics. She also held a faculty position in genetics at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and served as the Director of Molecular Neuroscience and Worldwide Therapeutic Area Head for Stroke and Neurodegeneration at Merck Research Laboratories.

Alberto Botter, Ph.D., is Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Polytechnic University of Turin in Italy, and head of its Laboratory for Engineering of the Neuromuscular System. He has been a scientific collaborator of CIONIC for two years, and co-author of its peer-reviewed scientific publications. Dr. Botter's research focuses on neuromuscular electrical stimulation, surface electromyography, electrode technology, and signal processing applied to biomedical signals.

Kara Flavin, M.D., is a board-certified physiatrist with subspecialty board certifications in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine and Brain Injury Medicine. As a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University, she collaborated closely with engineers to develop novel rehabilitation devices for stroke patients. She was also an attending physician at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center, managing the rehabilitation and medical care for acute and chronic spinal cord injured veterans.

Richard Zorowitz, M.D., has clinical focus on the rehabilitation of stroke, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injury. He is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, and Brain Injury Medicine. He was previously a member of the Board of Directors for the National Stroke Association.

CIONIC's first product offering, the lightweight leg-worn Cionic Neural Sleeve, was recently granted FDA clearance for "functional electrical stimulation to assist in gait for people with foot drop and leg muscle weakness." This FDA clearance has allowed CIONIC to take the Neural Sleeve to market and begin actively helping people with mobility issues due to multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury.

ABOUT CIONIC

CIONIC is committed to changing the lives of people with mobility differences by helping them move more independently. Motivated by his daughter's journey with cerebral palsy, technology innovator Jeremiah Robison founded CIONIC in 2018. CIONIC builds bionic clothing that can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. CIONIC thoughtfully combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into a lightweight, durable garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere. CIONIC endeavors to exceed the expectations of human capability and change the lives of people with mobility differences and the lives of their loved ones by helping them move with greater confidence and independence. For more information, please visit https://cionic.com

