AVIA Names Winners of Inaugural Digital Transformation Healthcare Awards

AVIAwards Recognize Health Systems Leading the Nation in Virtual Care, Online Scheduling, and Patient Portal Adoption and Innovation

AVIA, the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations, announced the inaugural winners of its AVIAwards for Digital Transformation, awards that celebrate the top performing health systems paving the way for consumerism in healthcare. This year's winners include Allina Health, Boston Medical Center, Edward-Elmhurst Health, MemorialCare Health System, Ochsner Health, Sentara Healthcare, St. Luke's University Health Network and University of Kansas Health System.

Edward-Elmhurst Health, an integrated health system serving more than 4 million people in Illinois (recently merged with NorthShore University HealthSystem to form NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health), was honored with the Best Overall AVIAward for Digital Transformation for scoring the highest ranking across eight core digital benchmarking metrics. The metrics analyzed health systems' performance in meeting rising consumer expectations for convenient and digitally enabled care experiences, such as the ability to schedule care online, utilize patient portals, and conduct virtual visits.

"It is a great honor to receive the AVIAward for Digital Transformation as it demonstrates our organization's commitment to using digital tools to advance personalized, consumer-centric care access and delivery," said Mary Lou Mastro, CEO, South Region, NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health. "Digital is a core component of our transformation strategy and mission critical as we continue to innovate and drive safe, seamless and personal experiences for our patients and providers. It is especially meaningful to be recognized by an organization like AVIA which has dedicated its entire business to helping health systems surpass digital benchmarks and advance healthcare."

Allina Health and Ochsner Health were also recognized with an AVIAward for systems whose patients schedule the highest percentage of appointments online. The University of Kansas Health System was awarded for having the highest proportion of their patients actively using the health system's portal; Boston Medical Center received the AVIAward for the highest percentage of synchronous virtual visits; St. Luke's University Health Network was recognized for its efforts to substantially accelerate its digital impact; and MemorialCare Health System and Sentara Healthcare earned accolades for the most virtual visits conducted over video platforms.

To determine the AVIAward winners, AVIA analyzed proprietary data it collected from benchmarking surveys of participating health systems' performance in 2021. The digital benchmarking surveys examined the adoption of, and patient engagement with, digital health solutions that enable healthcare consumers to conveniently and safely access care when and how they want. Over 35 health systems participated in these surveys, representing more than 23 million unique patients and 12 million patient portal users.

"We are pleased to present our first ever AVIAwards for Digital Transformation and officially acknowledge the industry's most forward-thinking – and acting – healthcare organizations," said Linda Finkel, CEO of AVIA. "Health systems are moving aggressively on their digital transformation journeys and need dedicated guidance and support to achieve innovation goals. The AVIAward winners understand what it means to be truly digital, and we are proud to support them on their digital paths."

In 2021, AVIA launched its digital benchmarking initiative in conjunction with its Digital Innovation Leaders Steering Committee, a group of digital health leaders across the AVIA health system network, to define success around key consumerism and virtual health performance metrics.

Winners of the AVIAwards for Digital Transformation were announced at the annual AVIA Network Summit, an invitation-only event in Chicago on May 10.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges.

