BHMI And Payshop Named Leadership Award Finalists For The 2022 PayTech Awards

BHMI, a leading provider of enterprise software applications and creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite®, and Payshop, a subsidiary of Banco CTT and part of the CTT Group, announced the companies' selection as finalists for the 2022 PayTech Awards, in the category for Leadership Awards "PayTech Team of The Year." Now in its fifth year, the program produced by FinTech Futures recognizes excellence and innovation in IT for the finance and payment industries around the globe, celebrating the companies and individuals driving these achievements.

Providing a wide array of payment services for clients across Europe, Payshop required a true unified back office solution that could handle the needs of its expanding omnichannel capabilities, demands of today's e-commerce and growing appetite for digital payment solutions beyond cash and traditional card schemes. After selecting BHMI's Concourse Financial Software Suite®, the two teams quickly got to work, resulting in an extremely successful project. As a result, BHMI and Payshop were named to the shortlist in the category of "PayTech Team of the Year," which lauds teams whose efforts have stood out for their exceptional teamwork and collaborative spirit in producing outstanding results.

"The combined Payshop and BHMI team went above and beyond to ensure this project was a huge success," said Tiago Mota, CEO of Payshop. "Throughout the project, the team was an example of dedication, enormous experience and professionalism."

"It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many of the industry's best as a PayTech Awards finalist for the terrific work we've accomplished with our friends at Payshop," said Dr. Jack Baldwin, CEO of BHMI. "The BHMI and Payshop team for this project demonstrated exceptional teamwork that resulted in a payment back office environment that perfectly aligned with Payshop's needs and expectations."

The winners will be announced at this year's awards ceremony in London on July 1st. To see the full list of all finalists and learn more about the program, visit https://informaconnect.com/paytech-awards.

About BHMI

BHMI is a leading provider of product-based software solutions focused on the back-office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is best known as the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite™ – a unique integrated collection of back‑office products allowing companies to quickly and easily adapt to the rapidly changing world of payments. Concourse is a cohesive and integrated package, including settlement, reconciliation, fees processing, and disputes workflow management, that reduces the cost and complexity of back‑office processing. Concourse's continuous processing, near real-time architecture and powerful rules engine are ideally suited for new payment initiatives like P2P and enable companies to perform back‑office processing for any type of payment transaction. To learn how your company can benefit from the power and flexibility of Concourse, please visit www.bhmi.com.

About Payshop

Payshop is a subsidiary of Banco CTT and part of the CTT Group. As a Payment Institution, with 20 years of existence, Payshop is regulated by Banco de Portugal and provides a diverse portfolio of payment services offered to both Portuguese citizens and client businesses. This includes payment services such as billing collections, mobile top-up, toll payments, tax payments, and much more. For more information, please visit www.payshop.pt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005170/en/