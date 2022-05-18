Incfile Review (2022) Published by Compare Before Buying

Compare Before Buying's review of Incfile, a popular business formation service suitable for LLCs, corporations, and non-profits in the US
Incfile is one of the most popular business formation services in the US, known for their reliability, affordability, and user-friendly interface. Compare Before Buying has published an in-depth review of Incfile that provides a closer look at who can use their service, their turnaround time, what other business services they offer, their pricing, and more.
Incfile's best features:
- Incfile can be used for several entity types including LLCs, L3Cs, C-corporations, S-corporations, and non-profit organizations
- Has a straightforward user interface that's easy to navigate
- Provides clients with an online dashboard that organizes and displays documents, deadlines, status of orders, and compliance alerts
- Offers additional services such as bookkeeping and provides free resources for entrepreneurs
- Most basic packages can be used for free not including state filing fees
Incfile is one of the most popular business formation services around. It's extremely reliable, able to deliver quick turnaround time no matter the chosen package. As for their user interface, it's easy to use despite how feature-packed it is. It comes with an online dashboard that helps clients stay on top of all deadlines, orders, and forms. What's great is that it can be used for several entity types such as LLCs, corporations, and nonprofits. Aside from business formation, clients even get access to additional resources and services that can help run the business.
To top things off, business owners can enjoy all of these benefits without having to fork over a hefty sum of money. Incfile is one of the most affordable formation services around and so they're definitely worth considering to reduce costs.
