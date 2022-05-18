Wesco's James L. Singleton Recognized as NACD Public Company Director of the Year

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) announced the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™—the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community. James L. Singleton, independent Lead Director of Wesco International, Inc., has been recognized as Public Company Director of the Year, an honor given to only one recipient annually.

"As independent Lead Director, Jamie exemplifies impeccable integrity, confidence, and informed judgment, and he manages to consistently high-performance standards. He encourages robust and balanced discussion with the goal of achieving the best performance from our Board for the benefit of our stakeholders," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco. "Jamie's extraordinary time and effort spent during Wesco's transformational acquisition and integration of Anixter in the midst of the global pandemic was instrumental in helping us generate tremendous value for all our stakeholders," he said.

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees' histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

"The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "We honor these individuals' forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success."

The complete list of the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2022.

Honorees will be recognized during the NACD Directorship 100 Gala, a black-tie event being held on June 22 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 Gala, please visit the Directorship 100 Gala and sponsorship site.

About Wesco

WESCO International, Inc. WCC builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 18,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world, including more than 90% of FORTUNE 100® companies. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005077/en/