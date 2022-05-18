Best Florida Registered Agent Services (2022) Reviewed by Compare Before Buying

Compare Before Buying's round-up of the top registered agent service providers in Florida
After some research, Compare Before Buying has come up with a list of the three best Florida registered agent services. These companies also provide LLC formation services. Find links to these recommendations below to know more about them.
Best Florida Registered Agent Services:
- Incfile - offers free registered agent services in the first year when availing of a business formation package
- Northwest - registered agent services start at $125 with personalized and same-day customer service
All businesses in the State of Florida are required by law to have a registered agent. Registered agent services are assigned to undertake business tasks related to correspondence with state authorities and filing of documents on behalf of the business owners. They are basically a business's representative so it's essential that owners choose the best Florida registered agent service for their business.
About Compare Before Buying: Compare Before Buying reviews the best business formation companies for US LLCs, in addition to reviewing a wide range of consumer products and software services. Compare Before Buying may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.
