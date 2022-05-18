Sole Proprietorship vs LLC (2022) Review Published by Compare Before Buying

A comparison of the major features and benefits of a sole proprietorship versus an LLC researched by Compare Before Buying
Sole proprietorship and LLC are two business structures that budding entrepreneurs commonly choose. CompareBeforeBuying.com listed down its similarities and differences as well as its advantages and disadvantages. The article also includes the site's most recommended LLC formation services.
Top LLC Formation Services:
- Incfile - known for its affordable packages that include free registered agent service on the first year plus a wide array of extra options
- Northwest - stands out because of its customer service aside from having well-defined package prices
Sole proprietorship and LLC are two business structures that budding entrepreneurs commonly choose. Deciding on one depends on your business preferences. The main advantage of forming a sole proprietorship vs LLC is the freedom to start the business right away with limited capital. Of the two, sole proprietorship is the easiest to start as it does not need to be formally registered. Meanwhile, when a business is registered as a Limited Liability Company or LLC, owners are protected from personal liability in case of bankruptcy or legal troubles as it is considered a separate legal entity.
About Compare Before Buying: Compare Before Buying reviews the best business formation companies for US LLCs, in addition to reviewing a wide range of consumer products and software services. Compare Before Buying may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.
