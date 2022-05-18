RenovoRx to Participate in Upcoming H.C Wainwright Global Investment Conference in May 2022

RenovoRx, Inc. ("RenovoRx" or the "Company") RNXT, a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced management's participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Format and Dates: Hybrid, May 23-26, 2022

Location: Fountainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida

Presenter: Shaun Bagai, CEO, to present on Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/5f614744-5362-43e8-8ef4-8cabc6ee5d0a

Register: Visit the RenovoRx Website Events page

Shaun Bagai, RenovoRx's CEO, will provide a Company update and will participate in one-on-one meetings with the investment community. Attendees include public companies, and institutional and private investors. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at RenovoRx@KCSA.com.

A recording of this presentation will be posted to the RenovoRx Website Events page when it becomes available.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer through the localized treatment of difficult to treat tumors via its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP™) therapy platform. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx's lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx's patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

