Insights on the Shipping Container Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Container Size, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Shipping Container Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global shipping container market reached a value of US$ 9.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 15.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.12% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- A.P. Moller - Maersk
- CARU Containers B.V.
- China Eastern Containers
- COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co. Ltd. (China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited)
- CXIC Group Containers Company Limited
- OEG Offshore Limited
- Ritveyraaj Cargo Shipping Containers
- SEA BOX Inc.
- Singamas Container Holdings Limited
- TLS Offshore Containers International
- W&K Containers Inc.
- YMC Container Solutions (Thurston Group Limited)
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Shipping containers are considered suitable for withstanding shipment, storage, and handling. They are used in the transportation and carriage of goods without the requirement of unloading and reloading at intermediate points. Their size and built complies with the specifications and regulations of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). As they are affordable, offer convenience and facilitate transportation of goods through both land and sea, renting of shipping containers is gaining immense traction among businesses of different sectors across the globe.
An increase in the demand for cargo transportation through ships, along with the rising in trade-related agreements, represents one of the key factors fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing trend of automation in marine transportation and the escalating marine safety norms are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players manufacturing shipping containers.
However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak severely impacted the market on account of the implementation of complete lockdown in numerous countries and a temporary halt in the manufacturing units of different businesses. The market nonetheless is now experiencing growth again due to the upliftment of lockdown restrictions and a considerable rise in the need for transporting the COVID-19 vaccine to different parts of the world.
This, in confluence with increasing investments in drug development and production of different healthcare products, is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of IoT-connected devices by major shipping companies is assisting in the collection of a large amount of data during the entire transportation process. These insights are utilized in reducing downtime and streamlining different procedures, thereby improving operational efficiency in the maritime industry.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global shipping container market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global shipping container market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the container size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global shipping container market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Shipping Container Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
7 Market Breakup by Container Size
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kk5wfr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005707/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.