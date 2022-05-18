Crayon: New Study Identifies What Keeps IT Decision-makers Up at Night

54% name IT cost control as a top business challenge
A global study released today shows 54 percent of IT decision-makers identify their biggest challenge as IT cost optimization.
IT cost optimization, which is the practice of controlling and reducing costs while maximizing business value within an IT estate, can be difficult and with the growing complexity of technology, the challenge isn't getting any easier.
The new research provides insights into IT decision-makers across the globe and their views on technology, cloud, and innovation. The study was conducted by Sapio Research, in partnership with Crayon, an IT services and innovation company based in Norway. The research is based on 2,050 IT decision-makers at large organizations (200+ employees) in 19 different countries.
"This study showcases that IT cost control is business-critical, especially in the current inflationary environment," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Companies always need IT and software, but it's important that it's used in a way that innovates their business, creates more efficiency, and reduces costs."
The study found that over a third of organizations face a lack of knowledge regarding how to optimize their cloud spending and another third reported a lack of time to search for the best deals. Similarly, organizations face an uphill battle trying to manage IT's dynamic spending, given how hard it is to deal with the turnover of IT staff.
The issues highlighted in the study are especially prevalent in small or medium-sized organizations.
While most businesses are taking steps toward IT cost optimization, the research suggests that those who have asked for external help have made more progress. On average, those using external consultants to help negotiate prices were able to save 24% on the cost of their licenses.
To access the Sapio Research report for free, see https://www.crayon.com/campaign/it-cost-optimization/global-research/.
Methodology
Crayon's study, conducted by Sapio Research, identifies the key IT challenges shared by 2,050 IT decision-makers worldwide. Within this sample, 21% held CxO or Vice-Presidential positions, another 21% were board-level directors, and the remaining 58% were managers. The research took place in March 2022.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005645/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.