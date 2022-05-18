Worldwide Vision Guided Robotics Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Basler and DENSO Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vision Guided Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vision guided robotics market reached a value of US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.42% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A vision guided robotics (VGR) is an automation technology embedded with cameras, special-purpose lighting, software, and robots. It is also integrated with machine vision (MV) and image processing technologies to provide a second feedback signal to the robot controller and navigate to a variable target position. It offers a higher level of accuracy and precision in operations and enables flexible manufacturing and production lines to accommodate product changes compared to conventional robots readily. Besides this, as it assists in eliminating time-consuming work and improving the overall productivity, the demand for VGR is escalating around the world.

At present, there is a rise in the adoption of VGR systems in the industrial, manufacturing, and transit sectors on account of rapid industrialization across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, there is an increase in the demand for automation and safety across numerous industry verticals. This, in confluence with several benefits of VGR systems over conventional robots in terms of applicability and flexibility of adaptation, is positively influencing their overall sales.

Furthermore, leading market players are continuously funding research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced robots with high-definition (HD) cameras and accurate sensors that involve obstacle detection and avoidance skills in vision systems. These advanced robots aid in performing flexible jobs, such as driving, flying, and mobile activities. Moreover, key players are focusing on fast-expanding computing power, improving high-level software libraries, making progress in imaging hardware, and lowering the cost of computer memory, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the rising utilization of VGR systems in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, automobiles, cosmetics, food and drinks, and medical devices, is driving the market.

