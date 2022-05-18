Ameresco ranked #1 for EaaS vision, successful track record, and growth in smart buildings, EV charging, and cybersecurity solutions

Ameresco, Inc., AMRC, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Guidehouse Insights has ranked them as number one in their 1Q 2022 Energy as a Service (EaaS) Leaderboard report for the second year in a row. Ameresco was recognized for the company's ability to reach customers across the United States and Europe, its continued ambitious vision for EaaS, track record of success across customer segments and growth in smart buildings and EV charging infrastructure solution sets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005186/en/

Guidehouse Insights ranks Ameresco number one in Energy as a Service (EaaS) Leaderboard Report for EaaS vision, successful track record, and growth in smart buildings, EV charging, and cybersecurity solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To determine rankings, Guidehouse assessed the competitive landscape of EaaS solutions and how well 17 different companies were positioned to address customer needs. Guidehouse estimates that the EaaS market is poised for a significant period of growth, expanding from $5.4 billion in 2021 to $60 billion by 2030. Market drivers for the rapid adoption of the EaaS model include the expansion of sustainability commitments by organizations of all types, paired with CAPEX constraints across various sectors.

"Ameresco's leadership position within the EaaS market is supported by the company's clear vision for EaaS, strong track record of EaaS project execution across multiple customer sectors, and a comprehensive technology solution stack to address customer resilience and sustainability needs," said Sasha Wedekind, Principal Research Analyst with Guidehouse Insights.

In its 22nd year of business, this recognition further solidifies the importance of Ameresco's innovation within the industry to provide tailored and cost-effective solutions for its customers as they face pressures to update energy infrastructure with limited available capital.

"Ameresco was founded on the basis of providing customers with solutions that don't put additional constraints on their capital spending," said George Sakellaris, Ameresco's founder, President and CEO. "Energy as a Service is a long-term proven model we have been utilizing for our customers to advance their progress toward sustainability goals while also upgrading their energy infrastructure. This is a win/win and we are pleased to lead the industry on this important vehicle for addressing critical energy projects."

Guidehouse's EaaS Leaderboard report includes profiles on 17 EaaS companies and ranks them according to strategy and execution scores. To view the report in full, visit https://guidehouseinsights.com/reports/guidehouse-insights-leaderboard-energy-as-a-service.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. AMRC is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services in support of clients' pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005186/en/