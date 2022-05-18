Global Contactless Services Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022: Focus on Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, and Education Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Contactless Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers an overview of global contactless services growth opportunities, and the focus is on the increased adoption of no-touch digital solutions that will lead to a contactless society or a no-touch society. The study also provides a brief narrative of various industries' move to a virtual space of operation and their effective minimization of human-human interactions.

The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact has transcended all aspects of our day-to-day lives, and it is difficult the fathom the challenges faced by various business verticals. To reverse the apprehensions instilled in people's minds with regard to personal hygiene and safety and return to the pre-pandemic stage of stability, businesses across all industries have realized the need to incorporate contactless/no-touch solutions in existing operating models.

The change triggered by the pandemic is tangible, and it can be felt across all consumer cohorts. Traditional brick-and-mortar store operators are gradually moving to the omnichannel model of operations to retain their consumer base and allow customers to make their purchases without having to visit the store physically.

An Enhanced Customer Experience is no longer a marketing strategy taken up by businesses but a mandate in the post-COVID era. This makes it all the more important for businesses and brands to take up a strategy that provides users with a virtualized experience and helps them seamlessly navigate various touchpoints without having to explicitly engage in human-human interactions.

In addition, the demographic shift will act as a catalyst in this transition. For example, GenZs and Millenials are digital natives, and they are expected to emerge as the largest consumer cohort and overpower the impact of any other consumer segment. Furthermore, being driven by the pandemic, businesses will be keen to provide this tech-savvy generation with futuristic consumer experiences.

Approximately 60% of the global population is expected to dwell in urban areas by 2030, and out of every 6 citizens, 2 will be 60+ years. This implies that the existing healthcare infrastructure may not be able to cater to the rising demand, which could prompt a steep rise in investment in the automation of the healthcare sector through advanced technologies such as AI, Big Data, ML, NLP, and telehealth.

Key Issues Addressed

Which important segments enable contactless services?

Which disruptive technologies facilitate contactless services?

What are the key performance indicators for businesses (post-deployment of no-touch solutions)?

What are the critical success factors for growth for governments and companies seeking to enter this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe - An Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

Our Mega Trend Universe - Contactless Services

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Strategic Context

Trend Opportunity Overview

The Contactless Customer Journey - An Overview

The Contactless Customer Experience (CX) - The 'What'

The Contactless Customer Experience (CX) - A Consumer's Perspective

Success Factors for Contactless Services - The 'How'

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Challenges Hindering the Adoption of Contactless Services

Regional Implications

Trend Opportunity - Attractiveness Analysis

4. Future of Contactless Services - An Industry Perspective

Contactless Services are Transforming Key Industries

Contactless Services - Retail

Contactless Services - Hospitality

Contactless Services - Automotive

Contactless Services - Healthcare

Contactless Services - Travel and Tourism

Contactless Services - Education

5. Future of Contactless Services - A Technology Perspective

Disruptive Technologies Shaping the Contactless Experience

Autonomous Delivery

Contactless Payments

Biometrics

No-touch Touchscreens

AR/VR Technology

Voice Technology

6. Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

BEETS Implications

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Micro-payment Solutions to Replace Cash for Low-value Transactions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart Workplaces to Drive Demand for Contactless Solutions in Offices

Growth Opportunity 3 - Telehealth Solutions to Reduce the Need for In-person Patient Visits at Healthcare Facilities

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion -The Way Forward

8. Appendix

