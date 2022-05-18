Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Research Report 2022: A $7,060.8 Million Industry in 2021 - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecasts to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Research Report: By Grade, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ethylene vinyl acetate market revenue, which was an estimated $7,060.8 million in 2021, will witness a 7.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, to reach $13,149.7 million by 2030

Renewable energy will be the fastest-growing end use of EVA because the material serves as a thermoplastic polymer, helping in encapsulating photovoltaic modules. It seals and coats the individual solar cells, when heated, acts as a good transmitter of radiation, and prevents the cells from degrading in sunlight.

However, currently, EVA is utilized in the highest volumes for packaging, especially milk pouches and deep-freeze packaging. In such applications, EVA's flexibility at low temperatures, higher mechanical strength, greater resilience, and higher permeability to water vapor and gases are making it popular over polyvinyl chloride and low-density polyethylene.

Thus, with the growing demand for packaged food, on account of people's rising purchasing power, the consumption of EVA is booming.

The major ethylene vinyl acetate market players are Sahara International Petrochemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., ARLANXEO Holding B.V., Braskem S.A., Asia Polymer Corporation, Arkema Group, Clariant AG, and Hanwa Solution Chemical Division Corporation.

Though these companies suffered losses due to the closure of most manufacturing plants in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, orders for the chemical from packaging producers rose.

This was a result of the around 30% increase in online food deliveries, for which packaging is essential. To avoid moving out, many people started frequently ordering food, which drove the demand for packaging materials and, in turn, for EVA.

Key Findings of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Report

EVA is most commonly used in the manufacturing of foam, the demand for which is increasing in the furniture, automotive, electronics, and building & construction industries of India, China, and Thailand.

Direct/institutional sales generate the higher revenue for ethylene vinyl acetate market players because the material is used by manufacturers in various industries, who usually procure it in bulk directly from EVA producers.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest consumer of EVA owing to its huge manufacturing industry and strong government focus on solar energy. Moreover, the booming footwear, plastic, packaging, and pharmaceutical industries are driving the demand for this chemical in the region.

The wire and cable industry is also significant for the advance of the ethylene vinyl acetate market, as the chemical is widely used in the production of heat-shrinkable insulation, flame-retardant insulation, and semi-conductive insulation jackets.

The demand for EVA with 28% VA content is set to increase the fastest in the coming years as this variant is important in solar modules. As per the IRENA, global installed solar capacity increased from 583,872 MW in 2019 to 709,674 MW in 2020.

Because the market is fragmented due to the existence of many companies, it is witnessing a large number of strategic activities.

Industry Outlook

Trends

Mergers and Acquisitions

Product Launches

Drivers

Increasing Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation

Growing Demand in Various Industries

Increasing Agricultural Activities

Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

Availability of Eva Substitutes

Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Impact of Covid-19

North America

Europe

Apac

Latam

Mea

Value Chain Analysis

List of Raw Material Suppliers

List of Distributors/Channel Partners

List of End-users

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global EVA Investments

EVA Global Trade Analysis

Import/Export Analysis

Global Trade Map Historical and Future

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Environmental Regulations

Eva Ecosystem

Company Profiles

Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Braskem S.A.

Arlanxeo Holding B.V.

Asia Polymer Corporation

Clariant AG

Arkema Group

Lg Chem Ltd.

Hanwa Solution Chemical Division Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrwiwk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005686/en/