Global Transparent Electronics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global transparent electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 21.19% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- BOE Technology Group Co.
- Brite Solar
- Cambrios Technologies Corporation
- ClearLED Ltd.
- Corning Incorporated
- Glass Apps LLC
- LG Electronics Inc.
- OLEDWorks
- Raven Window
- Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Co. Ltd.
- SolarWindow Technologies Inc.
- Street Communication
- Ubiquitous Energy
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Transparent electronics represent an emerging field that focusses on producing 'invisible' electronics circuit and optoelectronics devices. The technology involves replacing the normally opaque semiconductor materials forming the basis of electronic device fabrication with transparent materials. There are two different technologies that are used in making these devices: Transparent Conducting Oxides (TCOs) and Thin Film Transistors (TFTs).
Transparent electronics currently have a diverse range of applications. Using this technology, nearly every glass setting can be transformed in to an electronic device; windows could also be utilized as power generators, automobile windshields could be used to transfer visual information to the driver. Transparent electronics, also have wide applications in defense. For instance, by using navigation displays, soldiers can see realtime video and graphics information.
Transparent electronics offers numerous advantages over conventional electronics such as more mobility, lower processing temperature, strong performance and flexibility, etc. The application of OLED as a display provides an advantage such as higher brightness and lower energy consumption. Transparent solar cells provide a significant advantage over conventional solar cells as they require lower space, give more energy, are environment friendly, can replace the ordinary window glass and can become a domestic electricity generator.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global transparent electronics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global transparent electronics industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transparent electronics industry?
- What are the key product types in the global transparent electronics industry?
- What are the major application segments in the global transparent electronics industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global transparent electronics industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global transparent electronics industry?
- What is the structure of the global transparent electronics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global transparent electronics market?
- How are transparent electronics manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Transparent Electronics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 Transparent Electronics Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Raw Material Requirements
9.3 Manufacturing Process
9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Key Players
10.3 Profiles of Key Players
