Laird Superfood Names Anya Hamill as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Hamill brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience in the CPG food and beverage space

Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF ("Laird Superfood", "we" and "our") today announced the appointment of Anya Hamill as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2022. Ms. Hamill will succeed Valerie Ells who announced her intention to resign, effective June 30, 2022, to pursue other opportunities.

Hamill possesses more than 20 years of strategic finance experience in public consumer packaged goods and private equity backed emerging companies in the natural food and beverage space. She joined Laird Superfood as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis in April, 2022, after serving as the CFO of Little Secrets Chocolates since 2018. Previously, Hamill held senior level financial roles at other leading CPG companies including Danone North America and Whitewave Foods, where she was successful in supporting and delivering ambitious growth agendas for premium brands.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Val for her contributions to Laird Superfood over the past four years, including guiding us through our initial public offering in 2020. We wish her well in her future endeavors," said Jason Vieth, Laird Superfood CEO and President. Mr. Vieth continued: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Anya Hamill as our CFO on an interim basis. Her deep CPG experience in finance, accounting and strategy across leading natural brands will be instrumental in driving our future growth and profitability."

"Laird Superfood is uniquely positioned to meet consumers' evolving needs for high-quality, natural food and beverage products," said Ms. Hamill. "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to leverage my background and experience to help lead this powerful brand into the future."

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

