Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2022-2030 - Declining Costs of Lithium-Ion Batteries and Changing Battery Chemistry With Innovation in Manufacturing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report: By Type, Capacity, Application - Industry Size Estimation and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lithium-ion battery market revenue will reach to $165,847.8 million by 2030, at a high 15.3% CAGR
Among all the battery chemistries, NMC remains the most popular because of its high thermal stability, long life, and high energy storage capacity. This makes Li-NMC batteries ideal for consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EVs), both of which are witnessing a burgeoning demand.
Another key reason for the rising usage of Li-ion batteries is the growth in renewable energy production. As per the IEA, renewable energy usage in 2020 grew by 3% from 2019 due to the commissioning of over 60 GW of wind power and more than 100 GW of solar power plants around the world. Even though renewable energy is beneficial, its output is unreliable. This is why the low energy output during periods of peak demand needs to be supplemented with the energy stored in batteries during periods of excess production.
The usage of iron trifluoride in the cathode brings opportunities for lithium-ion battery market players, by potentially widening the application area of these devices. Most of the conventional cathode materials are able to transfer a single electron to the anode, which limits the battery energy density. However, iron trifluoride can transfer three electrons, thereby increasing the energy density by three times.
The usage of iron trifluoride in the cathode brings opportunities for lithium-ion battery market players, by potentially widening the application area of these devices. Most of the conventional cathode materials are able to transfer a single electron to the anode, which limits the battery energy density. However, iron trifluoride can transfer three electrons, thereby increasing the energy density by three times.
Therefore, BYD Company Limited, Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K. Company Ltd., Amperex Technology Limited, Toshiba Corporation, and Tesla Inc., are investing heavy sums in R&D, for enhancing the battery technology.
For instance, Toyota and Panasonic came together in February 2020 to develop high-capacity and -output prismatic automotive lithium-ion batteries.
Key Findings of Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report
- Moreover, their reducing prices are leading to the rising demand for these energy storage systems. With the increasing demand for EVs, consumer electronics, and renewable energy compelling energy technology companies to augment battery production, the prices of these systems are coming down.
- Moreover, lithium-ion battery market players are currently focusing on reducing the cobalt content in NMC batteries, which will ultimately make them and, in turn, EVs, cheaper for the masses.
- The EV demand is itself being driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to air pollution, diminishing crude oil reserves, and increasing fossil fuel prices.
- Therefore, the highest demand for lithium-ion batteries is generated in the automotive sector (primarily EVs), a situation that will not likely change till 2030. Moreover, among EVs, BEVs are the largest application area for these systems.
- The COVID-19 pandemic dampened the growth prospects for the lithium-ion battery market because of the reduced industrial and commercial activities. This was visible in the shutdown of many automotive and consumer electronics factories and decrease in renewable capacity additions.
- Despite all this, APAC remained the largest consumer of these energy storage devices because of the strong government support for EVs. Moreover, as per the World Economic Forum, during the pandemic, sales of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, through online channels rose massively, with people isolated and working from home.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Declining Costs of Lithium-Ion Batteries and Changing Battery Chemistry With Innovation in Manufacturing
Drivers
- Surging Demand for Renewable Energy
- High Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Consumer Electronics
- Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
Restraints
- Upcoming New Battery Technologies
- Safety Concerns Regarding Overheating
- Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
Opportunities
- Increasing Power Density of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Impact of Covid-19 on Lithium-Ion Battery Market
Value Chain Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Company Profiles
- Byd Company Limited
- Lg Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Bak Battery Co. Ltd.
- Gs Yuasa Corporation
- Showa Denko K.K. Company Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Amperex Technology Limited
- Tesla Inc.
- Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Tdk Corporation
- Cbak Energy Technology Inc.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
- Saft (Zhuhai Free Trade Zone) Batteries Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c19job
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005685/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.