Post-pandemic, the travel industry needs new and more relevant inputs for models that forecast passenger demand.

Cirium and 3Victors partnership, enables airports and Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO) to combine Diio by Cirium flight schedules, traffic, and fares data with 3Victors DemandView search data.

The partnership provides the most complete solution for analyzing future traffic, monitoring passenger trends, and identifying emerging opportunities.

Cirium, the aviation analytics company, and travel data analytics firm, 3Victors today announced a reseller partnership to enable Cirium to bring together flight schedules and passenger traffic data with online search data to interpret, understand and forecast passenger demand for airports and DMOs.

Cirium partners with 3Victors to offer the most dynamic travel demand forecasting. Cirium will bring together flight schedules and passenger traffic data with online search data to interpret, understand and forecast passenger demand for airports and DMOs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Cirium and 3Victors share the mission to revolutionize the way the travel industry forecasts future demand," said Kim Gesch, VP Airline Planning at Cirium. "Airlines and airports worldwide have long used the Diio by Cirium suite of products for network and traffic analysis. We have invested in the products and have enhanced the quality of our schedules, traffic, and fares data to ensure we maintain our leading position in the market."

Chris Zando, CEO at 3Victors said: "Both 3Victors and Cirium are focused on high quality data science to bring real-time insights to commercial decision-making for the industry. The combination of both our capabilities provides the most dynamic forecasting in the market and at a time when it is most needed."

Travel demand models have traditionally been built by comparing current bookings for flights against historical trends. Ticket prices were raised and lowered based on indicators from these models to ensure a flight was booked at optimum fare levels. Post-pandemic, changes to traveler booking behavior means past booking patterns may no longer be reliable as a guide to future demand.

Cirium and 3Victors will join forces to offer the most complete solution for analyzing future traffic, monitoring trends across time and detecting emerging opportunities. The offering will include the Diio by Cirium flight schedules, traffic and fares data alongside 3Victors DemandView search data, providing the most accurate forecast as possible.

This is particularly important for airports seeking better insights to retain and gain air service or DMOs wanting to optimize their marketing campaigns and traveler conversion rates.

3Victors' search data is captured from more than half a million global touchpoints, including when a prospective traveler visits traditional or online travel agency, meta search, or travel search engine: or searches for flights. The most advanced data science is applied to interpret the traveler behavior, which provides a clear demand signal for flight bookings.

An example using 3Victors data shows that on a recent date there were large spikes in domestic demand originating in the UK and US, along with output showing year-over-year variation. If historical trends alone were used to forecast travel demand, the spikes in travel being seen in 2022 to date would not have been forecast.

Said Cirium's Gesch: "Pairing Cirium's capabilities with 3Victors' contemporary travel demand insights means we can offer clients worldwide the most advanced solution to determine accurate traveler intent, monitor passenger trends, and identify correlations between what travelers are searching and actually booking."

About Cirium

Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world moving. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium updates on LinkedIn or Twitter or visit www.cirium.com

About 3Victors

3Victors has built the industry's first travel data analytics as a service platform in the Cloud. 3V's proprietary 360° view of the travel landscape is the nexus between data volume, variety and velocity. 3V delivers market-leading data coverage and real-time analytics and insights, empowering companies with actionable intelligence.

For further information please follow 3Victors on LinkedIn or visit https://www.3victors.com

