Owens Corning Earns No. 1 Ranking on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for an Unprecedented Fourth Year in a Row

Owens Corning OC earned the top spot on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2022, announced today by 3BL Media. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has earned the top spot, surpassing its achievement last year of becoming the first company ever ranked number one more than two years in a row.

"With our mission to build a sustainable future through material innovation, this recognition reinforces the importance of the work we do and the way we do it," said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. "It's an honor for our 20,000 colleagues to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year and inspires us to continue toward our goals to increase the positive impacts of our products, reduce the negative impacts of our operations, and help our employees and communities thrive."

The annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens list recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest, publicly traded U.S. companies.

"Every time we set the bar higher, Owens Corning answers the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "For an unprecedented fourth year running, Owens Corning has topped our ranking by setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions."

Owens Corning has a broad slate of ambitious goals that support the company's intent to double the company's product handprint while cutting its environmental footprint in half by 2030.

"Our sustainability goals aim to drive progress for people and the planet as well as for our company," said Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer David Rabuano. "They are a true reflection of our purpose to have our products make the world a better place and our commitment to be a good corporate citizen. This recognition reinforces that we are on the right track."

The 2022 ranking is based on 155 factors spanning eight pillar categories: employees, environment, climate change, stakeholders and society, human rights, ESG performance, governance, and financial. The list ranks companies in the Russell 1000 Index based upon research by ISS-ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. Information for the ranking is compiled exclusively from publicly available resources and companies do not pay for the assessment.

Details about how Owens Corning operates, as well as its sustainability commitments and progress, can be found in the company's 2021 Sustainability Report, which was released in March 2022.

To access the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 list, please visit 100best.3blmedia.com.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

