National Academy of Arbitrators Appoints New Officers; Homer La Rue Succeeds Susan Stewart as President; William McKee Named President-Elect

Homer La Rue (Columbia, MD) was installed as President of the National Academy of Arbitrators (NAA), www.naarb.org, the official North American organization of labor and employment arbitrators, it was announced following a May 14, 2022 Annual membership meeting. Arbitrator William McKee (Denton, TX) became President-Elect. He will succeed La Rue at the NAA's 2023 Annual Meeting and Education Conference scheduled for May 3-6, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
In addition to President-Elect McKee, the incoming Officers and Governors include: Vice Presidents (2nd term): Maretta Comfort Toedt (Houston, TX); Kathryn VanDagens (Lansing, MI); Vice President (1st term): Randi Hammer Abramsky (Toronto, ON); Governor: Lisa Salkovitz Kohn (Chicago, IL); Executive Secretary-Treasurer (2023-2026): Dan Nielsen (Lake Bluff, IL).
About the National Academy of Arbitrators
The National Academy of Arbitrators (NAA), www.naarb.org, is a professional and honorary organization of more than 600 labor and employment arbitrators from the United States and Canada. Founded in 1947, the NAA fosters the highest standards of integrity, competence, honor, and character among those engaged in the resolution of labor-management and other workplace disputes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005160/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.