Onto Innovation to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO ("Onto Innovation," "Onto," or the "Company") today announced that its management team —Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, and Steven Roth, former chief financial officer — will participate in the following investor conferences:
B. Riley's 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference: The Onto management team will participate in the conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.
Cowen's 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference: The Onto management team will participate in the conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on June 1, 2022. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.
Stifel's 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference: The Onto management team will participate in the conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9, 2022. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings. A fireside chat with Onto management is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of this discussion will be available on the Onto Innovation website at investors.ontoinnovation.com and a replay will be available on the same day until July 8, 2022.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your B. Riley, Cowen, or Stifel salesperson.
Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.
