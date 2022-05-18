Ryan Named to the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois List for the 12th Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois for the 12th consecutive year, ranking third in the Large Company category. This annual program is presented by the Best Companies Group and published by the Daily Herald Business Ledger. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses.

"To be named to this list for 12 consecutive years is truly an incredible feat and a testament to our Illinois team's commitment to pursuing excellence," said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. "Thank you to our teams in Chicago, Downers Grove, and Oak Brook for creating a great workplace environment that displays the true spirit of Ryan."

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part, which comprised the remaining 75% of the evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Ryan was recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards in-person luncheon, coordinated by the Daily Herald Suburban Business on Wednesday, May 11. Final rankings were announced at the event and posted on the Daily Herald Suburban Business website (dailyherald.com/business) and will also be published in a special commemorative section on June 26.

