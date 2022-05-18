Liverpool Football Club Selects Extreme to Kick Up Fan Experiences at Historic Anfield Stadium

High-Capacity Wi-Fi and Network Analytics to Drive Exceptional Experiences for Fans and More Fluid Operations for Club

Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR, a leader in cloud-driven networking, today announced that Liverpool Football Club (Liverpool FC) has selected Extreme as its Official Wi-Fi Network Solutions Provider and Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider in a multiyear partnership. The deployment will begin later this year.

As a part of the agreement, Extreme will outfit Anfield stadium with Extreme Wi-Fi 6E access points to deliver the latest generation of wireless connectivity and enable fans to take advantage of digital amenities like mobile ticketing and concessions and participate in-stadium activities like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It will also provide the Club with the infrastructure to roll out innovative and immersive new services like AR/VR in the future.

With ExtremeAnalytics™, Liverpool FC will gain real-time data, including fan foot traffic, app usage across the stadium, popular concessions and points in the match when fans are most digitally engaged. These insights will enable Liverpool FC to make data-driven decisions, deliver more personalized fan experiences and improve operational efficiencies on match day.

The wireless network will be managed by ExtremeCloud™ IQ, which helps stadium officials monitor and control Wi-Fi capacity and efficiency, configure devices and gain visibility into real-time analytics. This will help the Club streamline management and performance of the network and scale IT operations within Anfield stadium.

Executive Perspectives

Drew Crisp, Senior Vice President of Digital, Liverpool Football Club

"We're delighted to be teaming up with Extreme to deliver outstanding in-stadium connectivity and analytics. This deal will provide supporters with the latest generation of wireless connectivity and enable them to take full advantage of our best-in-class digital offerings while visiting Anfield. Our home stadium is renowned for its storied history and Extreme will enable us to improve the digital fan experience on the ground, while also providing the critical insights we need to keep innovating and improving digital journeys for our fans."

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks

"Connectivity is the foundation of next-generation mobile services like biometrics, interactive stadium apps and on-demand concessions at large venues. In a stadium like Anfield, which houses 54,000 fans, Extreme will provide next-generation wireless connectivity and deliver a goldmine of network insights that will help Liverpool Football Club better understand its fanbase, unlock new revenue streams and improve overall matchday operations. We're proud to play such a pivotal role in the ongoing development of one of the most loved sports organizations in the world."

