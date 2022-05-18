Flora Growth's Vessel Brand Launches Collaboration With Ricky Williams' Cannabis Brand Highsman

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today a partnership between the Company's cannabis accessories brand, Vessel, and Highsman, a cannabis lifestyle brand built on an appreciation for greatness founded by former NFL running back Ricky Williams.

To launch the partnership, the former NFL star collaborated with the Vessel team to create a custom Highsman-branded and designed Helix one-hitter accessory. The Highsman Helix showcases both brands' appreciation for elite performance and the cannabis plant. Precision-crafted in pure, non-toxic brass, the patent-pending double helix design provides the perfect combination of filtering and cooling for a truly unique user experience.

"Ricky Williams' distinct personal style is reflected in the unique design of the Highsman Helix," said Chief Strategy Officer of Flora Growth and President of Vessel, James Choe. "Ricky's story personifies the authenticity and individuality that exists at the core of Vessel, and this collaboration is a true representation of the freedom to be original."

"The Highsman cannabis line inspires greatness, and I'm proud to take that further with the Vessel collaboration," said Williams. "The Highsman Helix one-hitter is a sleek and stylish collector's item, pairing perfectly with our premium cannabis and creating an experience worth sharing."

The Highsman x Vessel Helix collab product starts at $75 and is available online at vesselbrand.com.

About Vessel

Vessel is a community-focused company that elevates the cannabis consumption experience with its luxury accessories including a high-end line of vape pen batteries and dry-herb accessories made with premium materials and finishes. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Vessel is powered by a mission to bridge the gap between lifestyle and cannabis, and in doing so, is raising the bar across the entire industry. Vessel bases its principles on what matters most: the people and the planet.

About Highsman

Highsman is the cannabis lifestyle brand created by Ricky Williams, entrepreneur, thought leader and one of the most electric NFL running backs of the century, to empower professional and everyday athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. Highsman offers premium quality cannabis and a collection of apparel and accessories designed to complement an active lifestyle on and off the field.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands designed to deliver the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its commercial, house of brands, and life sciences divisions. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social [media] for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: expected future revenue, our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

