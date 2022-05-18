CoinRegTech Announces Strategic Investment from BroadPeak Partners

K3 System Exclusively Licensed to CoinRegTech for Two Decades
CoinRegTech, a leading provider of regulatory technology to the digital asset and virtual currency marketplace, today announced a strategic investment from BroadPeak Partners, a global leader in low-code data management with a focus on regulatory reporting for financial markets, by exclusively licensing its K3 System to CoinRegTech for twenty years. This license will expand the regulatory compliance services delivered by CoinRegTech to the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets.
CoinRegTech's platform is designed to meet applicable regulations and support the compliance needs of market participants. CoinRegTech has a comprehensive understanding of digital assets, securities and commodities markets, and is a leader in helping central providers of digital assets comply with securities and commodities regulations.
"Unprecedented changes are happening in digital asset markets that will usher in a new era of investor protection as well as open a new chapter in the $612 trillion financial market," said Bruce Tupper, CoinRegTech Founder and President. "CoinRegTech is uniquely positioned to support the compliance obligations of service providers and participants in this novel marketplace."
"As a registered Alternative Trading System for digital asset securities, we have comprehensive reporting duties into the FINRA Repositories. CoinRegTech and the K3 System provide us with a best-of-class reporting solution," said Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets.
The K3 System provides data preparation and system integration with no special coding skills to support regulatory flows. Its trading solutions include regulatory reporting, global position limits, exchange connectivity, and trade surveillance.
"Few have developed a better understanding of where regulations over digital assets are going than CoinRegTech. We are now marrying that expertise with the world-leading technology of the K3 System. A suite of regulatory products is ready to support the compliance needs of customers in the digital asset markets," said Gordon Allott, BroadPeak Partners Founder and CEO.
The President's Executive Order calls upon Agencies to broadly review the risks associated with digital assets and cryptocurrencies. U.S. and international regulators continue to expand their oversight and enforcement of smart contracts, cryptocurrencies, and stablecoins. The SEC and CFTC have stepped up enforcement actions, and the SEC recently proposed a rulemaking that would bring messaging protocols under their oversight. During the next two years, the landscape will likely look entirely different and central providers who have a well-developed regulatory strategy will be market leaders.
About CoinRegTech
CoinRegTech is a regulatory technology for digital assets and virtual currency. Founded by Tupper along with an experienced team including Virginia Persons (CFO and Co-Founder) and Patrick McCarty (Senior Policy Advisor and former CFTC General Counsel). Luis Aguilar (Former SEC Commissioner 2008-2015) will be joined by Gordon Allott (Founder and CEO of BroadPeak Partners) on the Advisory Board. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent (No. 8,005,743 Tupper et al.) for the confirmation system and methods established by Mr. Tupper. CoinRegTech operates independently from execution platforms, custodians, and market participants. For more information, visit https://www.coinregtech.com/.
About BroadPeak Partners
BroadPeak Partners is a global leader in low-code data management and the developer of the K3 System. This system provides a visual ETL data preparation, integration and orchestration platform, without client-side code. The platform is intuitive and requires no special coding skills to craft powerful data flows to and from files, applications, databases, or data warehouses. For more information, visit https://getk3.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005328/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.