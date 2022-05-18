Flow Alkaline Spring Water is the New Official Water of the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon

Flow Beverage Corp. and New York Road Runners partner to make NYC events more sustainable

Flow Beverage Corp. FLOWFLWBF ("Flow"), today announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water will be available to runners at the Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") Brooklyn Half on May 21st as part of its continued partnership with New York Road Runners ("NYRR"). Over forty thousand units of Flow will be available to all runners during bib pickup at the Pre-Party and included in runners' recovery bags for the one-day event that will take a 13.1-mile tour through the Borough of Brooklyn, from Prospect Park to the Coney Island Boardwalk.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005456/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Flow will also be activating at the RBC Brooklyn Half Pre-Party to sample their eco-friendly, 100% naturally alkaline products. The event will take place Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, May 20 at 150 Furman Street, Pier 2 at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Flow's CEO, Maurizio Patarnello, said, "Following the United Airlines NYC Half, the RBC Brooklyn Half gives runners another chance to experience New York doing something they love while strengthening Flow's brand awareness in this incredible city. We are thrilled to provide these athletes with optimal hydration and wish all the runners good luck as they tackle the course!"

The partnership between Flow and NYRR aims to inspire more environmentally friendly and healthy choices for all. The companies will collaborate on all future NYRR events to replace thousands of plastic bottles with mostly renewable-resource-based, recyclable cartons.

"We are excited to have the RBC Brooklyn Half return in-person for the first time in three years as we celebrate the event's 40th running," said Christine Burke, NYRR's Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. "Having Flow available at Brooklyn's premiere race not only provides our runners with optimal hydration, but also helps us work together toward creating a more sustainable future with the environment top-of-mind."

About New York Road Runners

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow's mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, and collagen-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow's overarching purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 25,800 stores across North America.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow's investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", or "continue", although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Flow and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following: impact and spread of COVID-19; ability to achieve and manage growth; failure to expand sales capabilities; changes in consumer preferences; criticism of packaged water; maintain brand image and product quality; constrained or unavailable spring water sources; inability to package products; increased competition; accurately estimating demand; maintaining relationships with distributors and vendors; changing retail landscape; incorrect product design or development; product information misrepresentation; revenues derived entirely from packaged beverages; increases in costs or shortages of materials; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; no assurance of profitability; fluctuations in foreign currency; changes in government regulation; contamination or recalls of ingredients or end products; loss of intellectual property rights; litigation; future tax rates; catastrophic events; climate change; seasonal business; dependence on key information systems and third-party service providers; ability to securely maintain confidential information; maintaining and upgrading information technology systems; conflict of interest; dual class share structure; potential volatility of share price; no assurance of active market for shares; lack of dividends; global financial condition; publication of inaccurate or unfavourable research and reports; operating history; and management and conflict of interests. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005456/en/