Analog Devices Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenue of $2.97 billion with double digit year-over-year growth across all end markets

Double digit sequential growth across all B2B end markets

Increased share repurchases to $776 million and paid $398 million in dividends, returning a total $1.17 billion to shareholders

Operating cash flow of $3.65 billion and free cash flow of $3.20 billion, or 33% of revenue, on a trailing twelve-month basis

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI, a leading global high-performance analog technology company, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended April 30, 2022.

"ADI delivered its fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue, illustrating the unprecedented demand for our technologies and our ability to increase output in a challenging supply backdrop. Top line strength combined with successful synergy execution enabled adjusted gross margin, operating margin and EPS to achieve new highs," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "Despite increasing geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing supply chain disruptions, we enter the second half from a position of strength with increased capacity and continued bookings momentum."

Roche continued, "Market leadership in numerous secular mega trends such as automation, electrification, and advanced connectivity is a testament to the depth and breadth of our performance leading analog, mixed signal, and power portfolio. Our solutions enable the intelligent edge, accelerating digitalization across industries. Continued efforts to deepen customer relationships, enhance operational resiliency, and our unrelenting focus on innovation, gives me great confidence in our ability to accelerate long term growth while driving positive societal impact."

Performance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Results Summary(1) (in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Apr. 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Change Revenue $ 2,972 $ 1,661 79 % Gross margin $ 1,945 1,137 71 % Gross margin percentage 65.4 % 68.4 % (300 bps) Operating income $ 918 $ 520 77 % Operating margin 30.9 % 31.3 % (40 bps) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.14 31 % Adjusted Results Adjusted gross margin $ 2,205 $ 1,177 87 % Adjusted gross margin percentage 74.2 % 70.9 % 330 bps Adjusted operating income $ 1,495 $ 694 115 % Adjusted operating margin 50.3 % 41.7 % 860 bps Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.40 $ 1.54 56 % Three Months

Ended Trailing Twelve

Months Cash Generation Apr. 30, 2022 Apr. 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,222 $ 3,649 % of revenue 41 % 37 % Capital expenditures $ (119 ) $ (447 ) Free cash flow $ 1,103 $ 3,202 % of revenue 37 % 33 % Three Months

Ended Trailing Twelve

Months Cash Return Apr. 30, 2022 Apr. 30, 2022 Dividend paid $ (398 ) $ (1,386 ) Stock repurchases (776 ) (3,612 ) Total cash returned $ (1,174 ) $ (4,998 ) (1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, we are forecasting revenue of $3.05 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 32.2%, +/-130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 49.5%, +/-70 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $1.55, +/-$0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.42, +/-$0.10.

Our third quarter fiscal 2022 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially, as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. These statements supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 9, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2022 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com, or by telephone. The participant dial-in for both domestic and international callers will be available ten minutes before the call begins by calling 833-423-0297. International participants may provide the passcode 8334230297.

A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call. The replay may be accessed for up to two weeks by dialing 855-859-2056 (replay only) and providing the conference ID: 6327355, or by visiting investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that the non-GAAP liquidity measure free cash flow is useful both internally and to investors because it provides information about the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures that is then available to repay debt obligations, make investments and fund acquisitions, and for certain other activities.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow margin percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2 and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2 and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items4 , which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, special charges, net3, and tax related items4, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow margin percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, inventory, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. Expenses also include fair value adjustments associated with the replacement of share-based awards related to the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) acquisition. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Acquisition Related Transaction Costs: Costs directly related to the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. acquisition, including legal, accounting and other professional fees as well as integration-related costs. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to a specific transaction and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

3Special Charges, net: Expenses, net, incurred in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

4Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above and an income tax benefit from a discrete tax item related to the consolidation of certain subsidiaries. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr. 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Apr. 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Revenue $ 2,972,064 $ 1,661,407 $ 5,656,357 $ 3,219,865 Cost of sales 1,027,544 524,770 2,309,840 1,037,857 Gross margin 1,944,520 1,136,637 3,346,517 2,182,008 Operating expenses: Research and development 420,901 302,238 847,681 590,388 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 305,308 206,612 602,673 391,887 Amortization of intangibles 253,476 107,786 506,843 215,434 Special charges, net 46,674 311 106,402 749 Total operating expenses 1,026,359 616,947 2,063,599 1,198,458 Operating income 918,161 519,690 1,282,918 983,550 Nonoperating expense (income): Interest expense 49,548 43,066 101,512 $ 85,545 Interest income (563 ) (290 ) (781 ) $ (499 ) Other, net (10,069 ) 929 (20,613 ) $ (14,099 ) Total nonoperating expense (income) 38,916 43,705 80,118 70,947 Income before income taxes 879,245 475,985 1,202,800 912,603 Provision for income taxes 95,972 53,080 139,450 101,179 Net income $ 783,273 $ 422,905 $ 1,063,350 $ 811,424 Shares used to compute earnings per common share - basic 522,370 368,823 523,831 369,013 Shares used to compute earnings per common share - diluted 526,264 372,418 528,203 372,762 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.50 $ 1.15 $ 2.03 $ 2.20 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49 $ 1.14 $ 2.01 $ 2.18

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Apr. 30, 2022 Oct. 30, 2021 Cash & cash equivalents $ 1,737,733 $ 1,977,964 Accounts receivable 1,608,254 1,459,056 Inventories 1,075,297 1,200,610 Other current assets 212,905 740,687 Total current assets 4,634,189 5,378,317 Net property, plant and equipment 2,094,148 1,979,051 Goodwill 26,923,756 26,918,470 Intangible assets, net 14,258,728 15,267,170 Deferred tax assets 2,325,317 2,267,269 Other assets 564,514 511,794 Total assets $ 50,800,652 $ 52,322,071 Other current liabilities $ 2,326,212 $ 2,253,649 Debt, current — 516,663 Long-term debt 6,253,215 6,253,212 Deferred income taxes 3,873,084 3,938,830 Other non-current liabilities 1,248,359 1,367,175 Shareholders' equity 37,099,782 37,992,542 Total liabilities & equity $ 50,800,652 $ 52,322,071

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr. 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Apr. 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 783,273 $ 422,905 $ 1,063,350 $ 811,424 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 71,851 52,466 137,016 108,775 Amortization of intangibles 504,255 145,701 1,008,900 290,745 Stock-based compensation expense 70,996 40,358 157,935 76,996 Cost of goods sold for inventory acquired — — 271,396 — Deferred income taxes (88,341 ) (21,017 ) (122,992 ) (48,292 ) Non-cash operating lease costs (35,520 ) — (27,697 ) 8,040 Other (654 ) 2,431 (10,225 ) (12,122 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (84,054 ) 93,517 (399,463 ) (71,263 ) Total adjustments 438,533 313,456 1,014,870 352,879 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,221,806 736,361 2,078,220 1,164,303 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (118,779 ) (59,170 ) (229,912 ) (126,558 ) Other 5,186 (1,526 ) 13,010 (9,210 ) Net cash used for investing activities (113,593 ) (60,696 ) (216,902 ) (135,768 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Early termination of debt — — (519,116 ) — Dividend payments to shareholders (397,544 ) (254,429 ) (760,189 ) (483,608 ) Repurchase of common stock (776,840 ) (188,814 ) (852,860 ) (345,871 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 11,582 23,752 20,054 43,672 Other 14,617 (94 ) 26,657 2,399 Net cash used for financing activities (1,148,185 ) (419,585 ) (2,085,454 ) (783,408 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (12,694 ) 1,073 (16,095 ) 4,229 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (52,666 ) 257,153 (240,231 ) 249,356 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,790,399 1,048,063 1,977,964 1,055,860 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,737,733 $ 1,305,216 $ 1,737,733 $ 1,305,216

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and our methodology evolves and improves, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.

Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Revenue % of Revenue1 Y/Y% Revenue % of Revenue1 Industrial $ 1,501,111 51 % 54 % $ 975,706 59 % Automotive 633,926 21 % 145 % 258,943 16 % Communications 473,074 16 % 70 % 278,650 17 % Consumer 363,953 12 % 146 % 148,108 9 % Total revenue $ 2,972,064 100 % 79 % $ 1,661,407 100 % Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Revenue % of revenue1 Y/Y % Revenue % of revenue1 Industrial $ 2,847,838 50 % 55 % $ 1,833,198 57 % Automotive 1,184,927 21 % 134 % 505,748 16 % Communications 885,450 16 % 58 % 560,904 17 % Consumer 738,142 13 % 131 % 320,015 10 % Total revenue $ 5,656,357 100 % 76 % $ 3,219,865 100 % 1) The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr. 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Apr. 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Gross margin $ 1,944,520 $ 1,136,637 $ 3,346,517 $ 2,182,008 Gross margin percentage 65.4 % 68.4 % 59.2 % 67.8 % Acquisition related expenses 260,748 40,711 789,363 85,709 Adjusted gross margin $ 2,205,268 $ 1,177,348 $ 4,135,880 $ 2,267,717 Adjusted gross margin percentage 74.2 % 70.9 % 73.1 % 70.4 % Operating expenses $ 1,026,359 $ 616,947 $ 2,063,599 $ 1,198,458 Percent of revenue 34.5 % 37.1 % 36.5 % 37.2 % Acquisition related expenses (260,904 ) (109,903 ) (523,104 ) (220,203 ) Acquisition related transaction costs (8,537 ) (23,008 ) (21,429 ) (38,244 ) Special charges, net (46,674 ) (311 ) (106,402 ) (749 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 710,244 $ 483,725 $ 1,412,664 $ 939,262 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 23.9 % 29.1 % 25.0 % 29.2 % Operating income $ 918,161 $ 519,690 $ 1,282,918 $ 983,550 Operating margin 30.9 % 31.3 % 22.7 % 30.5 % Acquisition related expenses 521,652 150,614 1,312,467 305,912 Acquisition related transaction costs 8,537 23,008 21,429 38,244 Special charges, net 46,674 311 106,402 749 Adjusted operating income $ 1,495,024 $ 693,623 $ 2,723,216 $ 1,328,455 Adjusted operating margin 50.3 % 41.7 % 48.1 % 41.3 % Nonoperating expense (income) 38,916 43,705 80,118 70,947 Acquisition related expenses 2,288 — 4,587 — Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) $ 41,204 $ 43,705 $ 84,705 $ 70,947 Income before income taxes $ 879,245 $ 475,985 $ 1,202,800 $ 912,603 Acquisition related expenses 519,364 150,614 1,307,880 305,912 Acquisition related transaction costs 8,537 23,008 21,429 38,244 Special charges, net 46,674 311 106,402 749 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 1,453,820 $ 649,918 $ 2,638,511 $ 1,257,508 Provision for income taxes $ 95,972 $ 53,080 $ 139,450 $ 101,179 Effective tax rate 10.9 % 11.2 % 11.6 % 11.1 % Tax related items 95,828 22,983 210,217 45,780 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 191,800 $ 76,063 $ 349,667 $ 146,959 Adjusted tax rate 13.2 % 11.7 % 13.3 % 11.7 % Diluted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.14 $ 2.01 $ 2.18 Acquisition related expenses 0.99 0.40 2.48 0.82 Acquisition related transaction costs 0.02 0.06 0.04 0.10 Special charges, net 0.09 0.00 0.20 0.00 Tax related items (0.18 ) (0.06 ) (0.40 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 2.40 $ 1.54 $ 4.33 $ 2.98 * The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands) Trailing

Twelve

Months Three Months Ended Apr. 30, 2022 Apr. 30, 2022 Jan. 29, 2022 Oct. 30, 2021 Jul. 31, 2021 Revenue $ 9,754,778 $ 2,972,064 $ 2,684,293 $ 2,339,568 $ 1,758,853 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,648,986 $ 1,221,806 $ 856,413 $ 940,726 $ 630,041 % of Revenue 37 % 41 % 32 % 40 % 36 % Capital expenditures $ (447,030 ) $ (118,779 ) $ (111,133 ) $ (130,777 ) $ (86,341 ) Free cash flow $ 3,201,956 $ 1,103,027 $ 745,280 $ 809,949 $ 543,700 % of Revenue 33 % 37 % 28 % 35 % 31 %

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ending July 30, 2022 Reported Adjusted Revenue $3.05 Billion $3.05 Billion (+/- $100 Million) (+/- $100 Million) Operating margin 32.2% 49.5% (1) (+/-130 bps) (+/-70 bps) Nonoperating expense ~ $50 Million ~ $50 Million Tax rate 13%-14% 13%-14% (2) Earnings per share $1.55 $2.42 (3) (+/- $.10) (+/- $.10)

(1) Includes $520 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses and $6 million of adjustments related to acquisition related transaction costs as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release. (2) Includes $71 million of tax effects associated with the adjustments for acquisition related expenses and acquisition related transaction costs noted above. (3) Includes $0.87 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses and acquisition related transaction costs, as well as the tax effects on those items.

