Normalcy Slowly Returning to the Housing Market, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

—The frenzy of the pandemic-era housing market appears to be the historical exception, not the rule. The housing market is adjusting to a not-so-new normal, says Chief Economist Mark Fleming—

April 2022 Potential Home Sales

Potential existing-home sales decreased to a 5.74 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 3.0 percent month-over-month decrease.

This represents a 64.6 percent increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993.

The market potential for existing-home sales decreased 8.1 percent compared with a year ago, a loss of 503,350 (SAAR) sales.

Currently, potential existing-home sales is 1,053,000 (SAAR), or 15.5 percent below the pre-recession peak of market potential, which occurred in April 2006.

Chief Economist Analysis: Market Potential for Existing-Home Sales Declines 3.0 percent Since March

"The market potential for existing-home sales in April declined 3 percent compared with last month, falling to 5.74 million at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR). Housing market potential is down 8.1 percent, compared with the roaring housing market in April 2021, but today's housing market is still very 2019, which was the housing market's strongest year in a decade at the time," said Fleming. "In fact, the market potential for existing-home sales remains 4.2 percent higher than April 2019."

"Mortgage rates increased significantly in April," said Fleming. "The jump in mortgage rates came as the Federal Reserve signaled it would soon tighten monetary policy to intensify its fight against inflation."

What's the Fed Got to do with It?

"The Federal Reserve is actively trying to tame inflation and recently announced a 50-basis point increase in the federal funds rate. The Fed will also begin quantitative tightening in June, announcing it will let $30 billion of Treasury bonds and $17.5 billion of mortgage-backed securities mature each month through August," said Fleming. "How inflation and the broader economy respond to the Fed's monetary policy tightening will influence further Fed action. If inflation doesn't decline as expected, the Fed may feel the need to more aggressively increase the federal funds rate and the pace of quantitative tightening, which may put further upward pressure on mortgage rates."

The Dual Impact of Rising Mortgage Rates

"Rising mortgage rates impact housing market potential in two ways – reducing affordability and increasing the number of homeowners that are rate locked-in," said Fleming. "While these forces may reduce existing-home sales, they will also bring much-needed balance to the housing market."

Higher rates reduce affordability

"In April 2022, the average 30-year, fixed mortgage rate was 4.98 percent, which is almost two percentage points higher than one year ago. Holding household income constant at its April 2021 level, the increase in the average mortgage rate since last April reduced house-buying power by nearly $96,000," said Fleming. "However, household income increased by 5 percent year over year, which helped ease the loss in house-buying to $77,000. The year-over-year decline in house-buying power reduced housing market potential by nearly 380,000 potential home sales.

"Even though that is a significant decline in the potential number of home sales, it is relative to an unusually high level of potential sales in April 2021, which were fueled by pandemic-driven demand and historically low mortgage rates," said Fleming. "Comparing today's potential home sales levels to April 2019, before the pandemic, provides some helpful perspective. In fact, the market potential for existing-home sales is approximately 230,000 above the pre-pandemic benchmark of April 2019."

Higher rates keep homeowners rate-locked in

"Existing homeowners are rate locked-in when their existing mortgage rates are below the prevailing market mortgage rate, creating a financial disincentive to sell their homes and buy new homes at a higher mortgage rate," said Fleming. "The strength of this rate lock-in effect can be estimated using the difference between the average rate for all outstanding mortgages and the prevailing market mortgage rate. As the prevailing market mortgage rate rises further and further above the average rate for all outstanding mortgages, the greater number of existing homeowners are rate-locked in. In April, homeowners staying put resulted in a loss of nearly 81,000 potential home sales."

A Return to Not-So-New Normal

"The frenzy of the pandemic-era housing market appears to be the historical exception, not the rule. Recency bias may have many believing that mortgage rates below 4 percent is normal, but it is anything but normal from a historical perspective," said Fleming. "In fact, the historical average for the 30-year, fixed mortgage rate is nearly 8 percent.

"The rate lock-in effect will constrain supply below demand, making real house price declines unlikely. The good news for potential home buyers is that rising mortgage rates may help to cool the rapid pace of house price appreciation as some potential buyers will pull back from the market," said Fleming. "As higher mortgage rates slow the housing market from its 150-mile-per-hour pace to something more in the line with its historical speed limit, sellers' market conditions should ease, and home buyers will benefit from a not-so-new normal."

