Athena Strengthens Leadership & Marketing Team with Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Global Marketing & Vice President of Global Communications

Athena, a mission-based service company that pairs Philippines-based Executive Assistants with entrepreneurs and leadership teams across four continents, bolsters its leadership and marketing team with the appointments of Chief Marketing Officer Peter Sloterdyk, Vice President of Global Marketing Leanne Glamuzina, and Vice President of Global Communications Tatiana Day.

Peter Sloterdyk is a marketing expert with over 15 years of experience developing meaningful marketing programs and building world-class teams for Fortune 500 companies, scale-ups, and start-ups. As Chief Marketing Officer, Peter will lead the strategic growth of Athena's brand and global client base in existing and new markets, while also further establishing Athena as an authority in the power of delegation. Formerly the Global Chief Marketing & Technology Officer for Koala, he led the organization's marketing, media, strategy, creative, data analytics and insights, engineering, UX/UI, communications, public and media relations, performance marketing, insights, commercial strategy, and global expansion initiatives. Prior to Koala, Peter held global marketing leadership roles at Netflix, Grindr, and MXM, part of Accenture Interactive.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to join this team whose mission aligns with my own beliefs about always working to make a meaningful impact," said Peter Sloterdyk, Chief Marketing Officer, Athena. "Athena is committed to bettering people's personal and professional lives and I look forward to helping more people learn about the brand and the opportunities it offers for both increased productivity and peace of mind."

Leanne Galmuzina joins Athena as Vice President of Global Marketing, bringing more than 20 years of experience in marketing and brand activation in the media, entertainment and e-commerce industries. In her new role at Athena, Leanne will be leading a team responsible for growing the Athena brand throughout the market in the Philippines and beyond in order to increase the depth and breadth of the skill set within the business. Leanne is the former Vice President of Marketing at Koala, an e-commerce furniture business. She has also held leadership positions at both NOVA Entertainment, Australia's leading independent audio entertainment business and more recently as a foundational member of an NFT Startup.

Leanne Galmuzina, Vice President of Global Marketing, said, "I feel honored to join Athena at this exciting stage of its growth. It's refreshing to be part of a mission-driven visionary leadership team that places equal value on clients and employees. That's the real success story of Athena - the continual fostering of these relationships. Another aspect that attracted me to this role was the opportunity to once again work with like-minded individuals like Peter Sloterdyk and Tatiana Day."

Tatiana Day is a communications expert with over 20 years of global experience creating and overseeing award-winning communications campaigns for large corporate and consumer brands as well as small-to-medium businesses throughout several sectors, including FMCG, tourism, retail, finance & insurance, food & drink, energy, transport & logistics, and not-for-profits. Specializing in Consumer & Corporate Communications, together with Issues & Crisis Management, Tatiana has led teams for FTSE 100 multinationals in the UK, Europe and APAC. As Vice President of Global Communications, Tatiana will be responsible for all Internal and External Communications at Athena, including the business's awards strategy and event management.

"I'm inspired to join a start-up that's gaining ground as an industry leader and a force for positive change. Athena is a business that is having a meaningful impact on a global scale and the sky is the limit in what this team can achieve together," said Tatiana Day, Vice President of Global Communications, Athena.

"Peter's reputation as a leader and world-class global marketer in both the start-up space and as an executive leader within global brands made him an obvious choice to help take our business to the next level," said Athena CEO Robert Hayes. "Athena is poised for rapid growth and will benefit greatly from the leadership and guidance this talented team will provide."

About Athena

With a mission to have a profound positive impact, Athena's best-in-class Philippines-based EAs go beyond basic calendar management and task assignments to create more time, leverage and output through the art of delegation. With carefully-constructed EA recruitment, training and coaching frameworks, Athena is the foundation for 10x delegation, long-term partnerships and personal and professional growth for both clients and EAs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005284/en/