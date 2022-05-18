WellAir Brings Clean Air Technology to Brandywine Realty Trust Properties

Brandywine's premier properties have implemented WellAir's portfolio of IAQ solutions in elevators and select conference rooms to help improve and protect their indoor environments.

WellAir, a leading provider of indoor air disinfection and purification solutions, today announced the implementation of its solutions in the elevator cabs throughout Brandywine's entire Trophy Class of buildings as many employees return to workplaces. Brandywine has also deployed WellAir's portable NanoStrike™ air disinfection technology in their highly-trafficked conference rooms at Commerce Square in Philadelphia's Central Business District.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005180/en/

Brandywine has a 25-year track record as a full-service real estate investment, development and management company. Like WellAir, they aim to create physical spaces that catalyze connection, collaboration, and innovation. This type of mission is now at the forefront as people begin to return to work. According to a Gensler U.S Workplace Survey, employees rely on the office as a place for collaboration, where they can build social connections and foster camaraderie. They also want modern amenities, including solutions that safeguard the indoor air they breathe. According to the Gensler survey, over 80 percent of employees who have not yet returned to the office would be more comfortable returning if indoor air systems were addressed.

"The past two years have accelerated workplace trends, like health and wellness, that we were seeing prior to the pandemic. Now more than ever, tenants have taken a strong interest in ensuring their employees have a healthy, safe workplace to return to," said Ronald J. Becker, Senior Vice President of Operations and Sustainability at Brandywine. "We are, and always have been, committed to providing built environments that prioritize and emphasize the health and well-being of our employees, tenants, and visitors." In addition to upgrading their ventilation systems to MERV 13 air filters, the company identified a need to safeguard the air in one of the most heavily-trafficked spaces in their buildings: the elevators.

Together, Brandywine and their premium partner Otis Elevator Co. deployed WellAir's Plasma Air 600 Series bipolar ionizer in every elevator cab, in every building, throughout their portfolio. The Plasma Air 600 Series bipolar ionizer is UL 2998 validated for zero ozone emissions and is designed to reduce the presence of airborne pathogens and pollutants. "The product's efficacy was very impressive, it was backed by scientific studies and to us, it just made a lot of sense, not to mention it was a very good investment," said Becker.

"WellAir partnered with Otis Elevators at the onset of the pandemic knowing that this would be an ideal solution for elevator cabs," said Mark Schmidt, Executive Vice President of In-Duct Solutions at WellAir. "Elevators are the high-traffic hubs of a building, and we were happy to learn that Brandywine had the confidence in our solution to deploy it in their elevators across their entire portfolio."

Brandywine has also begun to pilot WellAir's newest portable solution, the Defend 400, in the conference rooms of Commerce Square, their 2001 Market Street building in Philadelphia's Central Business District. The Defend 400 is an FDA-cleared Class II Medical Device that filters out and inactivates airborne viruses and bacteria. The device uses WellAir's patented NanoStrike™ technology, which bursts airborne pathogen cells, rapidly inactivating them and helping to ensure they are no longer a threat of infection. It combines this powerful technology with a triple-stage, medical-grade HEPA filtration system which further purifies the air of particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), gases, and odors. Given that the devices are portable, they can be easily maneuvered to other areas within the high-profile building, which is also LEED Silver and Fitwel certified.

The Plasma Air 600 Series and the Defend NV 400 are both available now. For more information visit WellAir's commercial IAQ solutions.

About WellAir

WellAir's mission is to make the indoor world cleaner and safer. The company's broad range of clean air and surface products are scientifically proven to help safeguard how people work, live and play. WellAir, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading provider of infection control solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005180/en/