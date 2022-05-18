Bicara Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data from Lead Bifunctional Antibody Program, BCA101, at ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting

Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dual-action biologics designed to elicit a potent and durable immune response in the tumor microenvironment, today announced that it will present updated data from the dose escalation phase of its ongoing Phase 1 trial of BCA101, a bifunctional antibody designed to target the TGF-β trap to EGFR+ tumors, in an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held in Chicago, Illinois and virtually from June 3-7, 2022.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: A phase 1 trial of the bifunctional EGFR/TGFβ fusion protein BCA101 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Lead Authors: Philippe L. Bedard, MD, FRCPC & Glenn J. Hanna, MD

Presentation Type: Poster Discussion Session

Session Category: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM CDT

Location: Hall D2

About BCA101

BCA101 is a first-in-class EGFR / TGF-β-trap bifunctional antibody designed to enhance both innate and adaptive immune responses directly at the site of the tumor by binding to the well-validated EGFR antigen and disabling TGF-β, a signaling molecule that plays a key role in suppressing the immune response in the tumor microenvironment. Promising preclinical data suggest that BCA101 is superior to the anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab in preventing tumor recurrence, as well as in restoring immune activation. An ongoing Phase 1/1b dose-escalation clinical trial of BCA101 was initiated in July 2020 and has enrolled patients with various advanced solid tumors both as a single agent, as well as in combination with pembrolizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor. A recommended dose for expansion has been declared and the expansion phase of the study is currently enrolling. For more information, please visit study number NCT04429542 at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class biologics engineered to bring together the precision of targeted therapy and the power of immunotherapy. The company's bifunctional antibodies are designed to deliver an immunomodulatory payload directly to the tumor microenvironment to ramp up immune cell activity, potentially offering long-lasting efficacy. Bicara's lead asset, BCA101, a first-in-class EGFR / TGF-β-trap bifunctional antibody, is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1/1b study. Bicara's experienced team brings deep expertise across immunology, oncology, clinical development, business development and operational strategy.

