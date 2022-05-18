WEX Announces Partner Award Winners

WEX WEX, the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, announced its Health division's 2021 Partner Awards winners during WEX SPARK 2022, an industry leading event. The division also announced partners inducted into the 2021 Circle of Excellence, which recognizes the top echelon of its partner community. The annual Partner Awards underscore the accomplishments and extraordinary efforts of the division's partners in 2021.
"Our valued partners are a vital component to what makes us an industry leader," said Lisa Goldkamp, senior vice president of sales and partner growth at WEX. "We are in awe of their commitment, grit, accomplishments, and achievements. In short, they simply are the best, and they inspire us to do better and be better."
Award recipients are recognized for reaching significant milestones in 2021 across several areas including growth, advocacy, leadership, innovation, and customer service as well as overall outstanding partner successes. The winners span the partner base of WEX's Health division – which includes health plans, financial institutions, payroll and HR benefits technology providers, and leading third-party administrators – and represent a wide breadth of leadership, knowledge, and expertise across multiple industries.
The WEX 2021 Partner Award winners in their respective categories are:
Sales Innovator: American Benefit Administrators
Service Innovator: Chard Snyder, an Ascensus company
Marketing Innovator: Advanced Benefit Strategies, Inc.
Visionary: Wellcare
Leadership: Bart Halling of UMR
COBRA Partner of the Year: Employee Benefits Corporation
CDH Platform Partner of the Year: Associated Bank
New Partner of the Year: Transamerica
Partner of the Year: Paylocity
Circle of Excellence Partners: Alerus Financial, Associated Bank, Bank of America, Chard Snyder, an Ascensus company, BenefitWallet, Consolidated Admin Services, Employee Benefits Corporation, HSA Bank, Lifetime Benefit Solutions, McGriff Employee Benefit Solutions, MetLife, Paylocity, PNC Bank, Pro-Flex Administrators, Progressive Benefit Solutions, Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group, Surency, The Harrison Group, UMR, UPMC, and Voya Financial.
About WEX
WEX WEX is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.
