Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market reached a value of US$ 13.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 40.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Next-generation sequencing, or high-throughput sequencing, refers to the process of determining the sequence of nucleotides in a section of the DNA. It includes procedures such as sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. It is a cost-effective solution that offers precise results with high accuracy and speed. This enables the analysis of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously, which facilitates research in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, along with various technological advancements in the field of medical sciences, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the widespread adoption of liquid biopsies in cancer diagnostics, there has been a significant increase in the utilization of NGS technologies. These technologies utilize cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a non-invasive cancer biomarker for real-time cancer monitoring and detection.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of genome mapping programs to predict the development of various diseases is also providing a boost to the market growth. Genetic maps are used for guiding scientists to analyze the genes that are responsible for increasing the prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, asthma, cancer and psychiatric conditions.

Additionally, various technological advancements and integration with the cloud-computing systems for improved data management, are creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the declining costs of NGS systems and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of sequencing chemistry, molecular biology and technical engineering, are projected to drive the global next-generation sequencing market further.

