Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market reached a value of US$ 13.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 40.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton Dickinson
- Company
- 10x Genomics
- BGI Group
- Eurofins Scientific
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Illumina Inc.
- Genewiz
- Macrogen
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- PerkinElmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Qiagen N.V.
- GenapSys Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Next-generation sequencing, or high-throughput sequencing, refers to the process of determining the sequence of nucleotides in a section of the DNA. It includes procedures such as sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. It is a cost-effective solution that offers precise results with high accuracy and speed. This enables the analysis of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously, which facilitates research in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, along with various technological advancements in the field of medical sciences, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the widespread adoption of liquid biopsies in cancer diagnostics, there has been a significant increase in the utilization of NGS technologies. These technologies utilize cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a non-invasive cancer biomarker for real-time cancer monitoring and detection.
Furthermore, the increasing adoption of genome mapping programs to predict the development of various diseases is also providing a boost to the market growth. Genetic maps are used for guiding scientists to analyze the genes that are responsible for increasing the prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, asthma, cancer and psychiatric conditions.
Additionally, various technological advancements and integration with the cloud-computing systems for improved data management, are creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the declining costs of NGS systems and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of sequencing chemistry, molecular biology and technical engineering, are projected to drive the global next-generation sequencing market further.
Key Questions Answered in this Report1. What is the expected growth rate of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market?
2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market?
3. What are the key factors driving the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market?
4. What is the breakup of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market based on the sequencing type?
5. What is the breakup of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market based on the technology?
7. What is the breakup of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market based on the end-user?
8. What is the breakup of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market based on the application?
9. What are the key regions in the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Sequencing Type
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
8 Market Breakup by Technology
9 Market Breakup by Application
10 Market Breakup by End-User
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jj5il
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005641/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.