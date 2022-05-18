Iconic Farrah Fawcett Red Bathing Suit NFT Now On Sale

Collection Live at FarrahNFT.com
The Farrah Fawcett Foundation and MORE Management today announced that the highly anticipated NFTs based on the iconic red bathing suit poster are now on sale at www.farrahnft.com and through May 23, 2022.
The highlight of the auction is the "Farrah Gold Edition," a 1 of 1 re-imagination of the famous red bathing suit poster. There are five different numbered editions for sale limited to a total of 222 pieces with various levels of rarity. Additionally, an open edition NFT called "Always Farrah" for $300 will be on sale only through the auction period.
The NFTs were created by Elise Swopes, an accomplished digital artist with a history of successful NFT collection offerings.
The "Farrah Gold Edition" auction winner will also receive a once in a lifetime weekend at Resorts World in Las Vegas, a museum grade digital canvas to display the NFT, and a table at the upcoming Farrah Fawcett Foundation Celebrity Tex Mex Gala in Dallas on October 22, 2022.
Following the close of the auction, the Foundation will never again offer another NFT of the famous red bathing suit poster.
"We are so excited to connect the world famous Farrah red bathing suit poster to the metaverse. A whole new generation is embracing this iconic image of Farrah as an NFT," said Alana Stewart, President of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation. "The proceeds from this auction will go to The Farrah Fawcett Foundation, a non-profit set up by Farrah, to support its HPV-related cancer research, prevention, and awareness."
"From the reveal on Las Vegas Boulevard to the auction, it has been an amazing process. We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of interest shown by fans, collectors, and the NFT community for the Farrah NFT," commented Peter Klamka, President of MORE Management.
"I am very happy to have worked with the Farrah Fawcett Foundation on this amazing project," added Elise Swopes.
